JACKSON TWP. It was a lovely summer evening on July 25. The weather and the newness of the Stark Park’s Tam O’Shanter Park on Hills and Dales Road may have been two of the reasons so many attended one of the Canton Symphony Orchestra’s (CSO) Summer Serenades. A third reason was the quality performances members of the CSO always deliver.

Stark Parks and the CSO have been working together again this year to bring a series of outdoor live concerts to area Stark Parks. Those attending the Tam O’Shanter performance was treated to a brass quintet.

“This year the outdoor concerts have been averaging 100 to 300 people.” said Stark Parks Education Programmer Amanda Perry. “We are hoping for over 100 in attendance this evening. This is number three of five scheduled for the summer.”

Families from around the area came with blankets, coolers, chairs and carry-out food to listen to the one-hour concert. The weather was perfect, the location was comfortable and the music was grand.

Perry said that there will be more programming at Tam O’Shanter this fall and winter. Residents can find other programs at the newest of the Stark Parks online at www.starkparks.com.