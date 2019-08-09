Vendor registration is now open for the 55th annual ArtFest sponsored by the University of Mount Union and the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 by the Campus Lakes.



Last year’s event, which hosted many vendors and approximately 3,000 visitors, proved to be one of the most successful of the past 50 years. Scheduled in conjunction with the Mount Union football game against Baldwin Wallace, Carnation City Food Truck Rally and Mount Union’s Family Day, ArtFest 2019 is primed to reach record attendance once again.



The ArtFest committee is looking for fine art in the traditional and modern media (i.e. watercolor/acrylic (under glass), oil/acrylic (without glass), collage, graphics, drawing, pastels, sculpture, painting, ceramics, printmaking, photography, etc.) and functional craft that has a specific utility yet it is creative either in its purpose or aesthetic appearance (i.e. jewelry, fiber, woodworking, glass, enameling, mirrors, purses/bags, soaps, candles, lights, tables, mirrors, etc.). The event will feature artwork that is both on display and for sale.



Booth fees for ArtFest will start a regular adult rate of $40 through Sept. 20. Booth fees will be waived for junior vendors (12-18) or collegiate (enrolled in college) vendors. Event registration the day of the event is $50 per space.



Cash awards and ribbons will be presented to the top artists in each category (fine art and functional craft), as well as a Best of Show. In addition, there will be awards presented in the junior and collegiate categories along with a People’s Choice award. Awards are given for original works only and at the discretion of the judges.



As part of ArtFest, various events will be held throughout the day including live demonstrations of artists at work and a children’s art activity. Along with these events, vendors and guests will be able to check out the Carnation City Food Truck Rally and experience different food trucks from the local area. The event will also provide local musical entertainment from Alliance and Mount Union.



For more information, contact artfest@mountunion.edu or 330-823-6063. Register online at mountunion.edu/artfest.