Sunflower Festival

Pegasus Farm Country Store and Gardens, 7656 Edison St. NE, Hartville, is hosting the Sunflower Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Guests can enjoy photos, fresh picked bouquets from the garden, food, a sunflower craft, and additional family fun. Visit the Facebook page or website for more information. The festival is free and open to the public and is enjoyable for all ages. The Country Store is open for shopping. Sales from the Country Store support the mission of Pegasus Farm, providing services to individuals with special needs. Park in the Country Store parking lot when attending the festival.

Food Truck Festival

Springfield Township firefighters are hosting the third annual Springfield Fire Food Truck Festival on Springfield Lake on Aug. 10. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit 10 food trucks including Enticing Cakes, Cheezylicious, SWAT Food Truck, Cookery, Smashtime, The Little Penguin, A Movable Feast, Southern Thangs, Brisket Therapy and Dilauro's Pizzaria. The trucks will be lakeside from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. With the food trucks comes other things including craft beer by Akronym Brewing Company from Akron and local wine by Nauti Vine Winery from Portage Lakes. Music will be playing all day beginning with Springfield’s own Chad Baker from 1 to 4 p.m. The popular 3rd Alarm band with Springfield’s firemen Bruce George on drums will play from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Family friendly events will be on the menu and it all takes place along the north shore of Springfield on Canfield Road.

Welcome the peace bird

Dig out the bell bottoms, tie-dyed t-shirts and protest buttons because the peace bird is back from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Perkins Stone Mansion grounds, 550 Copley Road. Join in for the music and fun. All proceeds from the event will support the society’s educational programs and discovery trunks. Cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com or by emailing the Society at schs@summithistory.org or call 330-535-1120. Costumes and love beads encouraged.