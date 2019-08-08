LAKEMORE

A man on Josephine Avenue said someone knocked the running light off his Pontoon boat on July 24.

Someone stole four rolls of electrical copper wire from a home on Brentwood Drive on July 24.

Two dogs were fighting each other on Cayuga Avenue on July 27. A man tried to break it up and was bitten on the arm. Lakemore paramedics gave aid to the man on scene. The owner of the dog was asked to turn in paperwork clarifying that the dog is registered.

A 50-year-old man with a knife at a Lake Road bar was arrested July 28 for disorderly conduct and issued a summons with a court date. He was transported to his residence and released to his sober wife.

Police got a report of a man passed out on the concrete at the point on July 30. They arrive and found four men who all stated everything was fine and that the one man was sleeping. One of the men, a 24-year-old male, came back with two warrants. He was arrested.

A woman, driving a grey four-door sedan, removed patio furniture from the sidewalk of a Canton Road store on July 31. The woman then placed two brown wicker chairs in the rear passenger seat of her vehicle and drove away without paying. The total cost of the patio furniture is $200. The woman is described as having gray hair, about 150 pounds, and between 5-5 and 5-10 in height.

NEW FRANKLIN

Police responded to a call of a fight on July 23. On arrival, a group of people were arguing with a female who was heavily intoxicated. Three witnesses stated that the woman was drunk and throwing rocks at everyone. When she was confronted by her brother, she bit him in the arm. Pictures were taken of the injury. Everyone denied medical treatment. The woman was placed under arrest for domestic violence and was released on summons.

A woman reported that two of her neighbor’s dogs entered a fenced in portion of her property that had chickens in it on July 25. The woman said the dogs were very aggressive had killed 10 of her chickens before. An officer observed both dogs inside the fence where the chickens were housed. The dogs’ owner was placed under arrest. He was released with a summons and advised that he will be cited every time his dogs are not in his yard.

During a traffic stop July 26, a man was found to be under a driving suspension. The man stated that there were three drug syringes in the center console that were used for heroin. He was placed under arrest for possessing drug abuse instruments and released with a summons.

A man reported July 27 that a fraudulent cell phone account had been opened in his name. The chargers were at $802.65 and it had no connection to his personal cell account. A dispute has been filed.

On Canal Fulton Road July 28, a man reported that someone had been inside the residence and taken five credit cards and two bank cards. The man also advised police that the cards have been used to make purchases since their disappearance.

A woman on South Main Street found a clear container containing an unknown substance on July 30. She was concerned may be drugs. Police responded and tested the substance, which field tested positive for crystal meth. Police took it to be destroyed.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

A 25-year-old woman went to a South Arlington Road store July 26 even though she had been previously trespassed. She was issued a summons and sent to the hospital by ambulance.

A motorcycle was on the highway and did not have a license plate on July 26. The motorcycle was stopped and the driver was arrested for driving an unregistered motor vehicle. He was also searched and an officer found hypodermic needles, a crystal-like substance and marijuana on him. The motorcycle came back stolen. The man complained of a toothache and Springfield Fire responded. The man was issued a summons for possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property. He was released.

A truck battery went missing from a work site overnight July 26 on South Arlington Road.

A man filled backpack full of clothing worth $259.99 from a South Arlington Road July 26 and left without paying. The person got into a white Lexus with someone else and fled the scene. The man appeared to be between 25 to 30 years old. He was about 5-8 to 5-10 and had brown hair.

Someone took a man’s black revolver from his garage on July 27.

A man who was said to be drunk fell into a another man’s shopping cart at a South Arlington Road business on July 27. The man who was fallen into told police he did not think anything of it and checked out and walked to his vehicle. While in the parking lot, the drunk man punched the other man and knocked him out. The punched man had a skinned elbow, a bump on his hip, and injuries to his head. The attacker man is described as black, about 6-feet-3 inches and weighing between 280 to 310 pounds. He appears to be between 30 and 50 years old.

At Marcs, a 56-year-old woman stole merchandise worth $26.25 from a East Waterloo Road store July 29 by putting them in her purse. When she was stopped and arrested, police found two needles and one had a clear liquid inside. The woman said it was meth. She was issued a summons for theft and possession of drug abuse instruments. Then she was released. The liquid was sent to testing.

A grandmother grounded her eight-year-old grandson for stealing on July 29. He bit and scratched her and local EMS transported the grandson to the Children’s Medical Center for evaluation.

A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had been following her around Springhill in his motorcycle all morning on July 30. At one point, the woman stopped at a stop sign and the ex got off his motorcycle and tried to disconnect the battery cable to her vehicle. When that was unsuccessful, he jumped onto her hood and stomped on the windshield shattering it. He also cut her tire, flattening it. She feared for her safety and a witness said the man was driving so fast that he almost crashed several times. He fled the scene before police arrived and warrants were issued for his arrest for menacing by stalking.

A 38-year-old woman was staggering in the roadway on Pressler Road on July 30. Police smelled alcohol on her and she had glassy eyes and slurred speech. She said the water bottle she had had alcohol in it. Police tried to take her home but she refused and started to walk on the road again. She was arrested for disorderly conduct for being intoxicated in public. She tried to pull away and would not walk to the police car so she was also charged with resisting arrest.

A man reported that his stepfather was arguing with his mother on July 31. When the stepfather grabbed the mother by the hair, the man intervened. The stepfather then provoked the man into hitting him. The stepfather then pushed over a motorcycle belonging to the man and it was damaged. The stepfather, a 48-year-old man, was arrested for domestic violence and domestic menacing. He was taken to Summit County Jail.

Someone called about a suspicious woman at an East Waterloo Road restaurant on July 31. When police arrived, the woman tried to slip out another exit, but police caught up with her in the parking lot. She said she did not have ID and gave a fake social security number twice. She was charged with obstructing official business. Police were able to later gather her real information and it turned out she had a warrant out of Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The woman requested Springfield Fire for health issues. The EMS responded and she was checked out, cleared and transported to the sheriff’s custody.

An ex-boyfriend forced his way into a woman’s home on Aug. 1. Then he went to her bedroom and kicked the door in, breaking the frame. When he saw she was calling police, he took a pair of shoes that he had and left. He also kicked a solar light outside and broke it. The man then went to a friend’s house. He was seen there and police were called. He was arrested and issued a summons for aggravated trespass and criminal damaging.

COVENTRY TWP.

A 77-year-old man was waiting for a bus on South Arlington Road on July 28. He was denied access because of an incident the day before. As the bus went to leave, the man threw his wheelchair at the bus. There is video of the incident. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct and issued a summons before he was released.

A traffic stop was made on an 27-year-old man for a lane violation on July 30. Police smelled alcohol on him and he said he had been drinking earlier in the night. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for OVI. He was transported for further testing and did not want to sit down in the testing room. He was Tasered and cuffed to the bench. He did a breath test which came back at .186. He refused a second test. He was cleared medically by Akron Fire. He was taken to an interview room where he did not want to sign the OVI ticket. He did not want to give the ticket back. Police said he attempted to grab an officer. He was Tasered again and told to relax and stop resisting. Coventry Fire responded and removed the Taser probes. He was cleared medically and taken to Summit County Jail.

Someone took two packages from a man's front porch on Swartz Avenue on July 31. He saw the person on home video take the property.

At Sherwin Williams, An employee of a Manchester Road business called Coventry Fire July 30 because the building was full of smoke when he unlocked it for the morning.

On Flowerdale Drive, a man reported July 31 that someone threw an apple at his living room window, breaking the glass. He was not home when it occurred and there is no video footage.

A person reported July 31 that a raccoon had been hit by a car and was still alive on Portage Lakes Drive. An officer responded and saw the racoon alive but gravely injured. He shot the racoon three times and then it was removed from the roadway.

Two people were trying to take marine batteries from a Manchester Road business on July 31. They were confronted and dropped the batteries. They left in a blue SUV.

A man discovered that someone cut the cables to his marine batteries and stole them from a South Main Street marina on Aug. 2. He is unsure when this happened because he had left the boat unoccupied and on its trailer from July 20 to August 2.

GREEN

Someone called about a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle on Brigantine Road on July 29. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited from driving under suspension and failure to use his seatbelt. The passenger, a 24-year-old man, was asked if he had anything he should not have and he admitted to having suboxone in his pocket. He was charged with possession of drugs, issued a summons, and released. The vehicle was towed.

A 51-year-old woman drove past a crash scene with no headlights on close to midnight on July 30. She was stopped and police noticed the smell of alcohol. The woman was slurring her speech and swaying. She did not pass the field sobriety test and marijuana was found in her purse and on her. She was arrested for driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

A woman received a call from someone saying they were with Ohio Edison on July 30. They said her bill was past due and her power would be cut if she did not pay. She wanted to pay over the phone, but the person said she would have to go to Walmart and get a gift card and call back with the card number. The woman did this for the amount of $502.95 and called it in. Later that day, her husband told her it was a scam.

A woman reported July 30 that someone used her Social Security number, name and address to open a Spectrum account back in October 2017. She was advised of a debt of $368 for the unpaid bill.

During a traffic stop July 31, the driver was revealed to have a suspended license. The driver, a 32-year-old man, stated her had marijuana in a pill bottle after police said they could smell it. The following search also turned up a glass pipe. He was cited for driving under suspension and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was issued a summons.