Aug. 9

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites all students in Grades 7 through 12 challenge others to Mario Kart, Smash Brothers, Retro Games, and more on the Nintendo Switch. No registration is required. The program is free and light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 322, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- Mercy Health Center of Jackson Township is holding a health fair, open to the community from 7 to 11 a.m. The health fair will include a variety of very low-cost blood testing, additional free screenings, give-a-ways and more. Health fair participants can purchase a base package of blood screenings for only $15, which includes: BMP (Basic Metabolic Count, Lipid Profile (total cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL) and CBC (Complete Blood Count). Additional screening can be purchased including TSH (Thyroid) $5, A1C Hemoglobin $10, Vitamin D 25-Hydroxy $35 and PSA (Prostate) $10. Other Mercy service lines will also be on-site to provide free screenings, including blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI) readings, pulmonary function testing (PFT) and strength or balance assessments. No appointment necessary. The center is next to the Paul and Carol David YMCA, 7337 Caritas Circle NW.

Aug. 10

- From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., teens entering Grades 7 through 12 are invited to Massillon Public Library’s Young Adult Matinee. Watch a great movie in which Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Snacks and drinks will be available. No registration is required for this free program. For more information, call 330-832-9831 x312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- The contestants for the second annual Massillon Voice Singing Competition, to be held at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., at 7 p.m. have been chosen. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006. All seats are reserved. There will be 28 contestants competing for prizes. The evening is a fundraiser to benefit the non-profit Lions Lincoln Theatre to help pay for programming, repairs and operating expenses. Each dollar that is donated in the contestan’ts name will be counted as one vote. Online voting is active now at www.lionslincolntheatre.org. For more information, call 330-481-9105.

- An author fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dorrie’s Booktique located at 5551 Fulton Drive NW.

- The Massillon Museum, and the Downtown Massillon Association invite families to participate in this year’s Fun Fest, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fun Fest is a lively, safe, educational, and enriching experience and have entertained thousands of families in downtown Massillon for 24 years. This year’s event will be centered on First Street SE, the Massillon Museum lawn (121 Lincoln Way E), Charles Avenue and Duncan Plaza. Admission is free and the event is family focused. Some have a minimal charge. Games, art projects, dance troupes, the Massillon Tiger Swing Band Drum Line, and the Massillon Tiger Cheerleaders will perform. Special attractions will include a Polynesian Princess and Cinderella (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), MCTV-costumed-character Patrick from SpongeBob Square Pants, Phil and Bertha balloon sculptures, Magic of Randy, The Silly Science Show, and Sal Vino‚ King of the Concertina. Special performances will entertain families from the Duncan Plaza stage. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org and click on “Programs and Events” then “Fun Fest” or call Liz Gessner McAllister at MCTV at 330-833-6655.

Aug. 11

- Children ages six to 12 can join in “A Day in the Life of a Dairy Farmer.” The program complements the summer exhibition, A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County. The program is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and dairy farmer Patsy Schmuki will explain what daily life is like for a local dairy farmer through a hands-on, fun-filled morning at the Museum. Registration is required and the fee is $8 ($6 for members). Call 330-833-4061 or register in person by Aug. 11. The Museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way E. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Aug. 12

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is holding Introduction to Windows 10. The program is free and attendees will be introduced to some of the names, features, and locations of various Windows 10 components. To get the most benefit from these classes, familiarity with computers in necessary. Registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Aug. 14

- Plant-Perfect Diet will be presented by Adene Keller, BSN, RN-C, at 6 p.m., North Canton Medical Center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. Ever wonder about how to make your diet healthier? Learn how to start a plant-based diet shown to help prevent, stop and even reverse heart disease. Keller will discuss how to shop for and prepare heart-healthy food. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

Aug. 15

- Traditional Music Night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Quail Hollow Park inside the Manor House. Traditional, bluegrass and Celtic music are played. Bring an instrument and join in or sit back and enjoy the music. No reservations required. Admission is $1. Beverages and snacks are for sake by the volunteer association.

- Enjoy the Stark Park’s Summertime Big Band Concert at Sippo Lake Park. It is music from the 1920 to 1950s performed by the Musical Memories Orchestra. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. and is free inside Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th Street NW.

Aug. 16

- A Stark Parks Youth Fishing Derby for children ages 4 to 15, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. and this year, adults have the opportunity to take advantage of fishing derbies, open to all ages, at Sippo Lake Park, 5300 Tyner Street NW. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and a $5 cash entry fee is required. Participants 16 years and older must show a valid Ohio fishing license at registration. Children under 16 must always be accompanied by an adult. Food and bait will be available for purchase at the marina. Cash prizes will be available, and the winners must be present at 10 p.m. to collect them.

- In an effort to better equip the region’s young professionals with skills needed for success in the workplace, Kent State University at Stark’s Corporate University is hosting its 2019 Young Professionals Conference. The session is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kent State Stark’s Conference Center, 6000 Frank Ave. NW. The conference is an opportunity for participants to network with next-generation leaders, learn critical workplace skills and discover new strategies for guiding success in career and life. How to have difficult conversations in the workplace and discover techniques to maintain composure while communicating key messages. For more information, visit bitly/Register-StarkYPC. The cost of the conference is $245, or $215 for multiple registrants. To register, call Mona Zink at 330-244-3508 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.