Wish-A-Thon 2019

It’s time for the 12th Annual Wish-A-Thon to benefit Wishes Can Happen beginning at 6 a.m. Aug. 8 and ending 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Springbrook Plaza at 4321 Whipple Ave. NW. All money raised benefits local children. Wishes Can Happen grants the wishes of local children ages 3 through 21 with life threatening medical conditions. A wish granted averages about $5,000. The goal this year is to raise enough to grant 40 wishes. There are three ways to donate during Wish-A-Thon: By call 330-994-1949 or 330-649-WISH; Online @mix941.com or whbc.com; or by stopping by Springbrook Plaza.

Wings fo Freedom Tour

The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour will be Aug. 9-11 at MAPS Air Museum at 2260 International Parkway in Green. World War II historical aircraft will be visiting the MAPS Air Museum. The Collings Foundation is scheduled to bring to the museum the following World War II bombers, a B-17 Flying Fortress, a B-24 Liberator, a B-25 Mitchell, along with a TF-51D Mustang fighter. Admission is $15/Adult and $5 for Children 12 and under to see and walk through the aircraft. For more information, visit the web site at collingsfoundation.org. To make a flight reservation, call 978-562-9182.

Cemetery walking tour

The Historic Massillon Cemetery Walking Tour will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at 1827 Erie St. S., Massillon. Follow along curving, shady lanes to learn the history of the community, the cemetery, and the National Register residence. See monuments commemorating individuals who impacted Massillon, the nation and the world: inventors, industrialists, philanthropists, military heroes and political leaders. The fee is $7 (cash) per person and payable at the beginning of the tour. To use a credit card in advance, visit margyvoft.com. Reservations are not necessary. Tours are canceled in case of inclement weather.

Sunflower Festival

The Pegasus Farm Sunflower Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at Pegasus Farm Country Store and Gardens, 7656 Edison St. NE, Hartville. In conjunction with Maize Valley, Pegasus is happy to host Sunflower Festival, II: The Fields Continue. Enjoy a relaxing stroll through our garden, take photos with our sunflowers, cut your own sunflower, enjoy yard games, crafts, and food trucks. Admission is free. Food and sunflowers are for purchase. All proceeds from purchases in the store support Pegasus Farm's therapeutic equestrian program.