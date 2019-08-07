FYI

- Do you know someone who used to volunteer for Green Good Neighbors? The Good Neighbors are looking for former volunteers. They are compiling names of those who volunteered anytime between 1968 and 2004. If you know the name of a former volunteer and approximate years of their service, call 330-899-9880 to leave a message with your information. Green Good Neighbors appreciates any help you could give them to complete its records.

- With the upcoming 25th Anniversary of the Uniontown Lions Festival the Lions are bringing back the Uniontown Lions Queen and adding a bit of a twist by crowning a king. Uniontown has partnered with the Lakemore Lions Club to bring back the tradition. There is no cost to participate. The purpose of the Queen and King is to represent the Lion’s belief in serving others. It is not a “beauty pageant” but a “what have you done for others” pageant. The qualifications are participants must be between the ages of 5 and 10. Submit an application and be able to attend the event Aug. 14 at 5:50 p.m. Call Mindy Covington at 330-699-3084 for an application and all specifics will be emailed.

Aug. 9

- From 3 to 4 p.m., Poison in the Garden will be held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton Street. Hike with a naturalist to explore the power of poison in nature and gardens, and itss surprising uses for good. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. Mr. Breeze, a tribute to southern rock, will perform. The concert is free but guests must wear a shirt and shoes. No animals except guide dogs and no alcoholic beverages are permitted. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.

Summit County Master Gardeners is presenting Springfield Coffee Chat from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Springfield Community Center located at 2491 Canfield Road. The program will be Honey Bee Basics with Michael Conley of Urban Honey Bee.

Michael will discuss what makes the European Honey Bee so interesting and unique among pollinators. He will cover interesting facts about their life cycle, behavior and how we came to domesticate these amazing stinging creatures. Free to the public. No registration required.

- The University of Akron Archival Services, a division of University Libraries, will be hosting a free public screening of segments of 14 historic airship films from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Polsky Building in downtown Akron, Room 567. The films, which are part of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Records in Archival Services, were donated to UA by the company in 2013. The films, which are now publicly available for the first time, include rare footage of the construction, christening, and maiden flights of the U.S.S. Akron (ZRS-4) and U.S.S. Macon (ZRS-5), U.S. Navy rigid airships and much more. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For parking directions visit https://www.uakron.edu/libraries/archives/about/visit/directions.dot

Aug. 10

- Kids and adults alike will enjoy “inspecting” and “driving” more than a dozen Summit Metro Parks vehicles at the park district’s Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Munroe Falls Metro Park’s Lake Area (521 S. River Road., Munroe Falls). The event will also include local law enforcement vehicles and food trucks with refreshments for purchase. Free, same-day lake swimming will be available to all participants. For more information, visit summitmetroparks.org or call 330-865-8065.

- From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 10 and 11, reenactors will flock to Hale Farm and Village for the popular summer event. It is the largest annual Civil War reenactments in Ohio. Meet soldiers, cavalry and civilians. Hear the sounds of the battle and smell the gunpowder. Shake hands with President Lincoln or shop for a hoopskirt. The cost is $10 for adults ages 13 and up and $5 for ages 3 to 12 years and under 2 and active military are free. It takes place at Hale Farm and Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road.

- Green Sibshops is a free, monthly program for typically developing kids in grades 3 through 6 and youth in grades 7 through 12 who have a brother or sister with special health or developmental needs. Those in grades 3-6 meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and those in grades 7 and up from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The program is at the Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Road. For more information, visit

www.facebook.com/greensibshops/ or call 330-244-7650. Pre-registration requested.

Aug. 13

- From 3 to 5 p.m., paddle a portion of Nimisila Reservoir with a certified instructor and a naturalist to learn paddle strokes, safety and see wildlife around the water. Minimum age is 13 and those ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee include instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited. Cost is $15 per person. Registration is required online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. Meet at Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park/Lot C, 6194 Christman Road.

Aug. 16

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. My Friend Jack will perform. The concert is free. Shoes and shirts are required. No animals except guide dogs and no alcoholic beverages are permitted. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.