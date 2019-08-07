GREEN The golfers teed off at 9 a.m. and the walkers lined up for their T-shirts around noon during the sixth annual “Swing and Strut for Sarcoma” golf and walk charity event held at The Raintree Golf and Event Center in Green on Aug. 3.

Participants could choose from an 18-hole golf scramble or a 5K walk at nearby walking trail followed by children’s games and a picnic party for all participants. The event is held to raise money for the Mickey Stachel Foundation.

Anna Stachel is the sister of Mickey Stachel and the foundation president.

“The goals of the event are to promote awareness of sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, raise funds for sarcoma research and to hold this and other events each year until a cure is found," she said.

This event also honors Anna’s brother Mickey, a Jackson Township native, who passed away from sarcoma in August of 2012. For two years, he endured multiple surgeries (head, neck, lungs, and hip) radiation and demanding chemotherapy.

“We aim to support others who are battling this devastating disease by giving hope and celebrate Mickey’s values of kindness, humor, generosity and care,” Stachel said. “In addition to participating in the day’s events, we are continuing to ask for donations to support ongoing research as well as sarcoma patients in the Northeast Ohio community. Contributions to the Mickey Stachel Foundation, a 501c3 Nonprofit Public Charity (EIN: 82-2461242) can be made through our Eventbrite page or by check to Mickey Stachel Foundation.”

In addition to sponsorship donations and participating in the golf or the walk, there was a raffle, a silent auction and prizes at the event to help raise additional money. New this year was face painting and a bounce castle for the kids to have fun.

There were more than 70 golfers signed up for the fundraiser and over 33 walkers came out to raise close to $15,000.

“To date, we’ve raised over $60,000," Stachel said. "Part of this money has supported a novel immunotherapy grant with Dr. Crystal McKall at Stanford University administered through Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy.”

Stachel is already planning next year’s fundraiser. The group likes to move it every couple of years to a local golf course. She said next year’s location will be announced later. For more information, call Stachel at

330-312-4258 or email her at annastachel@gmail.com.