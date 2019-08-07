JACKSON TWP. The Creative Movement program has become a favorite summertime tradition for moms, grandmothers and others to come out and enjoy the morning with their preschoolers. Barb Craven of Craven Dance Studio in Jackson Township leads the kids in exercising, singing and other creative movement such as dancing.

The program has been held every Monday starting at noon through Aug. 12 in the North Park pavilion in Jackson Township. The rainy first morning didn’t stop a good size group of kids at the first class. Craven said the families were sitting in their cars when she arrived.

“We usually get 35-40 kids, the program is free, and parents just need to stop by with their kids.” She said, “We try to get in as much creative movement as we can each week. The kids just love it.”

The program is for boys and girls ages three to five years old. Registration isn’t needed. Each session lasts around 45 minutes. For more information, call Jackson Township Parks at 330-832-2845.