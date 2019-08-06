LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on July 29, the Lake Township Trustees approved a signalization agreement with the Stark County Commissioners for the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Wright Road.
The township’s portion of the cost for a new signal will be up to $40,000. Trustee John Arnold said, “In my opinion, that is one of the most dangerous intersections in the county.”
OTHER ACTIONS:
- Authorized paying bills as of July 29 in the amount of $61,508.
- Set the fall cleanup dates for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 – Sept. 20 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21. Per past cleanups, the number of tires per household is limited to 12.
- Authorized a purchase of replacement tires for a tandem axle truck for the road department from Ziegler Tire for $3,005.
- Approved a purchase of a saw, blade and other associated small tools/equipment from Mascon Equipment & Supply Co. for the road department at a cost of $7,588.
- Approved an annual contract with Wells Quality Excavating for snow/ice removal services for township cemeteries, administrative office and the Uniontown Police Department at a total cost of $15,425. Each department is fiscally responsible for their portion of the total contract price.
