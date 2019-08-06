JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees, during its regular meeting on July 30, approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Jackson Local Schools for six school resource officers.

Five of the officers include John W. Angelo, Gregory S. Beiter, Melissa A. Kosco, Chad R. Lebold and Noah S. Timberlake. The sixth officer will be named at a later date. The MOU is effective Aug.1, 2019, through July 31, 2019. The cost will be a 50/50 split between the township and the school district.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills in the amount of $1.6 million.

- Approved two stop signs on Clubview Street; one stops west bound traffic at Lutz and the second stops east bound traffic at Greenview.

- Approved a change to the Keck Award contract showing the total contract award is $2.1 million without the alternates.

- Accepted several donations to the police department including $500 from Belden Park Delaware LLC; $1,248 from Fohl Memorial United Methodist church for the K-9 unit; and $1,000 from Carol A. Burger in memory of Eric D. Myers.

- Accepted a donation gift card in the amount of $150 from Robert Hess to the Fire Department.

- Accepted a donation to the 2019 Community Celebration from Esber Beverage in the amount of $3,000.

- Accepted two donations to the Parks Division including $4,531 from Nations Baseball and $500 from Canton Akron Soccer Club.

- Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. Aug. 13 for a nuisance (junk motor vehicle) violation at 4734 Meadowview Dr. NW in Jackson Township.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at Township Hall.