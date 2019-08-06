Weather



Tuesday: Partly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms late. High of 86, low of 65.



Wednesday: Thunderstorms. High of 81, low of 64.



Free dental care



Dr. Denise Antalis, along with Dr. Kala Warner and the team at OHIOSmiles, will be hosting their annual ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event on Aug. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. During the event, kids under the age of 18 will receive a free dental cleaning and exam. OHIOSmiles is located at 1500 Deerpath Dr., Cambridge. For more information call 740-439-2501.



Fairies and gnomes



The Guernsey County Health Deptartment’s WIC program will host a program for children up to age 5. A magical day of Fairies and Gnomes will take place at the YMCA, in the cafeteria, on Aug. 7, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Lunch, face painting and crafts are provided. Call 740-439-3577, ext. 7242. Space is limited to the first 50.



Clothing Giveaway



Abba’s Heart Ministry is hosting a family clothing giveaway on August 9, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Shekinah Church. There will be light refreshments and door prizes. There will be free hair cut coupons from 2 to 5 for children. The location is 145 West Main St., Barnesville.



Local Farmers Markets



• New Concord Farmers Market, every Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., New Concord Elementary School.



• Zanesville Farmers Market, every Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. and every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, N. 4th St., Zanesville.



• Guernsey Couny Farm and Flea Market, every Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon, Guernsey County Fairground. For information, call 740-439-5432.



• Rise and Shine Farmers Market, every Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, Tractor Supply parking lot, Cambridge.



• Caldwell Community Farmers Market, every Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caldwell Courthouse Square. For information, call 740-732-2098.



• Noble County Farmers Market, every Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Family Dollar parking lot, Cambridge. For information, call 740-432-0524.



Thought of the day



Blessed be the Lord, that hath given rest unto His people Israel.



1 Kings 8:56