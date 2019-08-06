The airport held a topping out ceremony Tuesday to celebrate.

GREEN Akron-Canton Airport’s $34 million gate expansion project reached a milestone Tuesday morning, months ahead of schedule.

The airport held a topping out ceremony to celebrate as the last steel girder — painted blue and signed by construction workers, airport staff and local dignitaries — was hoisted by crane atop the massive metal frame that has taken shape on the south side of the airport.

The modern structure, when completed as expected in 2020, will feature up-to-date amenities and will allow the airport to accommodate large aircraft. And it means passengers will no longer have to do ground boardings.

It’s an important project for the airport and for the community, said Ren Camacho, airport president and chief executive officer.

“Keep in mind that just a few months ago this area was just an apron and a parking lot," he said. "We’ve done a lot of work since then.”

When complete, the 41,600-square-foot structure will have nine gates and the ability to create two more gates.

At any given time, there are about 80 workers on the project, Camacho said. They have put together 400 tons of steel and poured 5,125 cubic yards of concrete.

“The construction workers have already spent more than 32,000 hours on site with zero accidents,” Camacho said.

The goal is to keep Akron-Canton Airport the preferred Northeast Ohio airport, Camacho said.

“It’s a $34 million project broken up into three phases,” he said. The new wing, which will have a two-level concourse, is phase 2, he said.

“They are a couple of months ahead of schedule, which is great to see,” Camacho said. Good weather sped up the timetable, he said.

The ongoing work will take about another year to complete, followed by the demolition of the old Delta and American gates that are currently being used, he said.

“The [new] gates will provide more modern amenities, again what our customers have told us they want and they deserve — additional high ceilings, more natural light, all of the plugins modern airports have,” and more, Camacho said.

“All of the gates at the end of this project will be jet bridged or have passenger boarding bridges, which is a great amenity for customers to have, to not be exposed to the elements,” he said.

The project is another opportunity for the airport to position itself for future growth, Camacho said.

The airport staff continues to have discussions about adding future flight destinations and air service, he said.

And a recent study shows that Akron-Canton Airport helps generate more than $1 billion a year for the local economy, he said.

“It’s an economic catalyst,” Camacho said. “… We’re a prized asset for the community."

Highlights of the new area will include:

Sit-down restaurant, large bar, and grab-and-go meals.Mothers' room.Kid’s play area.Sensory room for people with autism and others with similar needs.Pet relief area.Power outlets and stations.