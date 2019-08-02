The Calico Hearts Quilt Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Maplewood Christian Church Church, 7300 Route 88 in Ravenna.



The group will have an ice cream social as it previews all of the programs, projects, workshops and speakers lined up for the year ahead.



The guild, which was established in 1984, meets the second Tuesday of each month. Anyone interested in quilting is invited to attend. New members are always welcome. For additional information contact Janis Hittle at 330-297-9286 or janhittle@aol.com