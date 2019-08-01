Fun Day

From 5 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Queen of Heaven Church is hosting Fun Day. The day begins with Mass at 4 p.m. followed by a barbecue dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Then its games and magical train rides for kids, a car raffle for a 2019 Chevy Trax SUV and a free concert by “LaFlavour”6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Raffle tickets for the car can be purchased the Parish Office, M-F, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Free fishing derby

A free fishing derby will be held Aug. 3 for kids 15 and under at 912 Portage Lakes Drive, ODNR District 3 office. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the derby runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate, food and drinks are provided for free and prizes will be given. For more information contact Bille Choate 330-608-7147.

Blues and Brews

The 15th annual Blues and Brews Craft Beer Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Food will be served by Winking Lizard. Music by Chris Casalinuovo and the Smithtones. The event is being held at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Free concert

The City of Green will host a free concert, “The Jazz Workshop” at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chair to enjoy the various menu items from food trucks, including A Movable Feast, Cheezylicious Food Truck, D & M Grille, A Twist of Leona, and Ahimsa Grille. Seating is also available in the amphitheater. Kids activities are provided by Harmony Springs Christian Church and KinderCare Learning Center. Entertainment is held rain or shine. In the event of storms or severe weather, performances may be canceled.

Sundae Sunday

The Akron Zoo is hosting Sundae Sunday at 11 a.m. Aug. 4. The zoo will have visitors screaming for ice cream as they give out sundaes while supplies last for zoo goers. The day is free to zoo members and regular admission rates apply for visitors. The ice cream is provided by Ohio’s own Velvet Ice Cream. The zoo is located at 505 Euclid Avenue.