HOF Weekend

• The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival's Canton Repository Grand Parade kicks off at 8 a.m. Aug. 3 along Cleveland Avenue in downtown Canton. Nearly 200,000 spectators line the 2.2 mile parade route to welcome the Class of 2019 Enshrinees. The parade will also feature a large contingent of returning Gold Jacket Hall of Famers, giant helium balloons, marching bands, fabulous floats, classic vehicles, and specialty units.

• Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 1835 Harrison Ave. NW The Class of 2019 (Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson) will be formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The Enshrinement Ceremony takes place at the spectacular Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Single event tickets for the Enshrinement Ceremony are on sale. Ticket prices range from $29-$175.

Farmer's market

Farmer's Market of Massillon will be ope from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 in the Judicial parking lot located on the corner of Tremont Ave and Second Street SE. Enjoy tasty seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, fresh cut flowers and more at this traditional local market.

Swing & Strut for Sarcoma

- The Swing & Strut for Sarcoma golf and walk charity event starts 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Raintree Golf and Event Center in Green. This is the sixth annual charity event raising money for Mickey Stachel Foundation that donates money to support ongoing research as well as sarcoma patients in the Northeast Ohio community. Contact Anna Stachel, president of the foundation, at annastachel@gmail.com. Also find more information at https://www.facebook.com/MickeyStachelFoundation/.