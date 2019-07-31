Historic Schoenbrunn Village will be holding auditions at 6 p.m. Aug. 11, at Schoenbrunn Village for this year’s production of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The performance dates will be Oct. 25-26 at Historic Schoenbrunn Village in New Philadelphia. At 6 p.m., children’s auditions will take place following by adult auditions at 7 p.m.



Based on the Washington Irving beloved classic tale about the "headless horseman," the story is set in upstate New York in the late 18th century. Major roles include a narrator, schoolmaster Ichabod Crane, wealthy landowner Baltus Van Tassel, his daughter Katrina and neighborhood bully Brom Bones. Also, in the cast will be about eight townspeople, six schoolchildren and Brom’s gang of four, some of whom will have limited speaking roles. Included this year in the script is a song, which will be sung by the townspeople and conducted by Ichabod.



"One role has already been cast-the horse," said Deidra Lute, site manager.



The performance times and dates are 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25-26. Tickets go on sale to members of the museum on Aug. 1 and the general public on Sept. 1 and can be purchased online at Evitbrite.



The auditions will be held in the Schoenbrunn gift shop auditorium, 1984 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia. For more information, contact Deidra Lute at 330-663-6610 or email deidral@dennisondepot.org.