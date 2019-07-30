JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township fFarmer’s Market opened the 2019 season on July 11 at a new location in North Park. It is set up this year only in the parking lot area where the smaller gazebo is located.

Mike Danner from the Jackson Parks Department said that the year started with 15-plus vendors.

“As more produce becomes available, the number of vendors will increase,” Danner said.

There was a steady stream of customers on July 25 lining up to buy goods from local farmers and vendors including vegetables, fruits, plants, flowers, herbs, honey, syrup, and baked goods which are all grown or made in Ohio.

The Jackson Township Farmer’s Market is open every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 3 at Jackson Township’s North Park off of Fulton Road. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can call Mary Reno at Jackson Township Hall at 330-832-2845.