JACKSON TWP. Tammy Moorehead is the owner of The Canton Marketplace which opened a retail store in Jackson Township two months ago. She has been helping small businesses with marketing and holding events to showcase products of more than 350 vendors for 15 years.

“Helping the many, many small businesses in the community is my way of giving back, there are so many small businesses with great products that just need some help with marketing," she said.

Half of the businesses make handcrafted items such as wood items or crocheted, some are artists and half are direct sales vendors such as Tupperware, Tastefully Simple and others. The new retail store is at 5262 Fulton Drive NW and its stocked full of products from the small businesses she helps.

She also has a classroom that the businesses can hold classes to teach others about their products or how to make handcrafted products. Moorehead also coordinates and markets special events for the small businesses to set up tables and sell their wares.

“Two of the many functions I do is help with advertising and marketing needs and putting on special sales events in the area,” Moorehead said. “I’m excited about opening the retail space so I can further help support our vendors and bring great products to area shoppers.”

The Canton Marketplace held a weeklong grand opening July 22-26. The company also collects donations for different charities each month. For the month of July, it is taking donations of back-to-school items that will be given to children at local schools.

Some of the local events held by The Canton Marketplace include Ladies Night Out, Hello Fall, Fall Festival, Holiday Starter, Halloween Fun, Small Business Saturday and many others throughout the year.

For more information about The Canton Marketplace and for dates, times and locations of the special events, visit the website at www.thecantonmarketplace.com, the company’s Facebook page @thecantonmarketplace or call 234-207-6511.