JACKSON TWP. During a special meeting on July 17, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees Trustees approved United Earthworks, of Deerfield, as the contractor for the new office building that will be located in Keck Park Circle NW on State Route 241.

United Earthworks was the lowest and best bidder at a total cost of $2.7 million which includes alternates. Township administrator Michael Vaccaro said that the township received a total of four bids from companies including United Earthworks, Lockhart, Eclipse Company and Wenger Excavating.

The building will become the new location for family owned Schroer Group which is a holding firm for four companies including Altercare of Ohio, Absolute Health Services, Avalon Foodservice and Leverage Purchasing Group. The company is housed in the Hoover Building in North Canton.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Accepted the resignation of part-time patrol officer Zachery Troy effective July 15.

- Approved a noxious weed resolution for 3018 Wildridge Dr. NW in Hillsdale Allotment.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. July 30 at Township Hall.