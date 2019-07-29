JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on July 23, the Jackson Local Schools Board of Education accepted the retirement of longtime district treasurer Linda Paris, effective July 31, 2019.

Paris has been with the district for 22 years, nine years as assistant treasurer and 13 years as treasurer.

The board also approved a two-contract beginning Aug. 1, 2019 through July 31, 2021 for Paris to return as treasurer while the district searches for a replacement. The board held a public meeting during the regular meeting in June about rehiring Paris while the search for replacement is conducted. Nobody spoke against the rehiring during that meeting.

"We are excited about Linda staying another two years with her expertise and the many clean audits that she completes for the district," said Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto.

OTHER ACTIONS

• Approved a School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding agreement with the Jackson Township Trustees for six officers for the 2019-20 school year. There will be one officer per building. DiLoreto said the cost will be a 50/50 split between the district and the township.

• Heard that the semi-annual Harassment, Intimidation & Bullying Incident report had 16 reported incidents between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2019. DiLoreto said that six incidents could be substantiated with age appropriate intervention and consequences.

• Approved a Stark County Health Department Memorandum of Understanding that the district will protect data and not share it from the annual health survey for students in grades seven-12.

• Approved two overnight field trips with one for the girls golf team to go to Columbus with costs paid through the golf booster club and the second for the speech and debate team to go Yale University for a debate with costs paid through booster club and student fundraising.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Jackson High School