Springfield Rocks

Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. July 26 at the gazebo at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. The Springfield Township Women’s Club will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, face painting and more. Phil-N-The Blanks will perform pop, oldies, Motown, will perform for the evening. The concert is free and guest must have shirt and shoes. No animals except guide dogs and no alcoholic beverages are permitted. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.

Summit County Fair

The Summit County Fair is running all weekend with a long list of events and family fun. The events take place at the Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Road. Tickets are available online at www.summitfair.com. Events include amusement rides, truck and tractor pulls and much more. For more information, visit the website.

Fishing clinic

State Sen. Vernon Sykes and The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is hosting a summer fishing clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at the ODNR Wildlife District 3 Office, 912 Portage Lakes Drive. The event is for children in first through eighth grade. To sign up, contact Senator Sykes' office at 614-466-7041 or email Sykes@ohiosenate.gov. Reservations are first come first serve. Breakfast and lunch snacks will be provided.

Tudor House movie night

The Tudor House, 655 Latham Lane, New Franklin, is hosting movie night on the lawn and 7 p.m. Aug. 2. The water-themed movie night will be a double feature showing Finding Nemo and Jaws on a giant, inflatable big screen on the lawn. The plan is for the movie screen to also be visible from the lake for those who want to watch from their boats. For questions, contact Christine Lippincott at 330-882-4324 or email clippincott@newfranklin.org.