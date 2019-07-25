Harvest festival

Don’t miss the Annual Zoar Harvest Festival, featuring one of the nation’s most prestigious antique shows, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28, 198 Main St. More than 60 premier antique dealers from across the country will gather here, along with juried artisans and purveyors of fine crafts, furniture and folk art. Additional attractions include museum tours; horse-drawn wagon rides; food vendors and beer tent; an antique car show (Sunday); herding dog and working animal demos; demonstrations on 19th century methods of weaving, spinning, blacksmithing, and more. Admission $10 per adult (13+) with kids 12 and under admitted free.

Fashion and fun

• The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show Luncheon take place Aug. 2 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center 1101 Market Ave, N. Doors open at 11 a.m. An enthusiastic crowd of nearly 3,000 guests enjoy this fabulous luncheon and runway show that is arguably the largest and finest fashion show in Ohio. State-of-the-art sound, lighting, and video combine to showcase professional models featuring the season's hottest male and female fashions in a high energy production enhanced by entertainment. Event date is subject to change. Visit ProFootballHOFEF.com for updates.

• The HOF Fun Fest begins at noon Aug. 2, 3, 4 and 5 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's the official tailgate of the Enshrinement Festival. Enjoy live music, DJ’s, special guest appearances, Beer Fest, sponsor giveaways, and interactive activities for kids on the Turf at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Campus.

First Friday

Canton First Friday: Game Time will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Aug. 2 in Downtown Canton. First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events and always a few surprises for adults and children.