Juniors in the Rising Scholars Program, a collaboration between Canton City Schools and Kent State University at Stark, visited the Whispering Grace Horses farm in Tuscarawas Township to learn about relationships.

TUSCARAWAS TWP. It's not about horsemanship. It's about relationships at Whispering Grace Horses.

On Thursday, a group of McKinley High School juniors visited the farm to learn a little more about building connections.

Bill Shearer, co-founder of Whispering Grace Horses, shared his bond with the horses that live on the farm.

He also shared the story that brought the retired coach and educator to this point in his life.

"He taught us about being individuals and reaching our inner self," junior Kaleb Brown said. "Life is about making connections."

Whether its with classmates, potential employers or a horse, relationships are important, he said.

The students are part of the Rising Scholars program — a collaboration between Canton City Schools and Kent State University at Stark — that promotes college readiness.

Going into its third year, the program (formally known as the Bulldog Flash Institute) focuses on low-income students and those who will be first in their families to attend college.

Students can apply to the program during their freshman year. Younger students focus on ACT prep and preparing to take college courses. Juniors in the program take College Credit Plus courses prepping them for pursuing up to 24 college credits at the Kent Stark campus during their senior year.

Lester Sanders, academic program coordinator of the Rising Scholars program, said the initiative does much more than prepare students for college. It provides participants with personal development, career exploration and puts a focus on community.

"Our goal is to produce civically savvy students," Sanders said. "We want it to be more than just academics."

The visit to Whispering Grace Horses was meant to help the students see relationships in a new perspective, he said.

Marcia Shearer, co-founder of Whispering Grace Horses and Bill's wife, said their goal at the facility is to help families work on relationships. By building a connection with a horse, participant learn how that can spill over into their life.

"What do you need to have a relationships with a horse," Shearer explained. "Forgiveness, trust and you have to try. It's important in everyday relationships. Sometimes you have to send a horse away for it to come back to you. It's the same with a person."

Since opening in the fall of 2012, the number of families served by the center has grown from two to 230, Bill Shearer said.

The husband and wife duo recently opened Freedom Farms, which caters to veterans.

Bill Shearer said equestrian therapy can give many people the hope and strength they need.

"It's a game changer," he said. "We help heal the heart and change lives. It's a big deal to be someone's prayer."

Sanders said there are plans to grow the program beyond the Stark campus and to begin offering the college readiness program in other Stark County high schools.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE