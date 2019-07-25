Music Farm, which is owned by a former employee, bought the operation two years ago and has decided to combine the business.

PLAIN TWP. Canton Music will close its doors at the end of August, but the business isn't necessarily going away.

Brian Robinson, who owns Music Farm, bought Canton Music two years ago and will fold the operation into the business at 4900 Whipple Ave. NW, about a mile north of the store.

Additionally, Music Farm will open a second location on Arlington Road in Green later this fall. Plans are for some Canton Music instructors to begin offering lessons at the new location.

"We gave it a good, solid two years," Ken Harding, general manager at the Music Farm, said of efforts to keep the Canton Music store going.

Harding said that Robinson had hoped to keep the legacy of Canton Music going. While a high school student, Robinson worked for Akron Music, which was affiliated with Canton Music. Robinson worked more than 10 years with the chain before launching Music Farm in 2004.

Harding and Justin Ackerman, manager at Canton Music, blamed the store's demise on its location in a plaza at 3200 Whipple Ave. NW. Three of the co-tenants in the strip are skill games parlors, which are popular and fill the parking lot with customers.

"You can't run a family based business out of a place you wouldn't send your mom to," Harding said. He said the business also had issues with the plaza's owners concerning building repairs.

Plans are for the Canton Music store to close on Aug. 31. Operations will be divided between Music Farm and the Green location.

Classes offered at Canton Music will be split between the Music Farm locations. The Green site will sell guitars and accessories, and focus on lessons. Employees at Canton Music will join the Music Farm staff.

"We hate to see this place go," Ackerman said of Canton Music.

Price on musical instruments and pro-audio equipment in the Canton Music store will be marked down, Harding and Ackerman said. The store's fixtures — including the slat wall used for displaying guitars — will be sold.

Music Farm began with Robinson selling guitars and other instruments online from his home. The business grew and Robinson opened a store in Orrville in 2007. He moved to the Belden Village area in 2012. In-store sales have grown and online sales — including international sales — now account for about 40 percent of the business.

