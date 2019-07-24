July 26

- From 9 to 11 a.m., join a naturalist for a walk through the prairie to look and listen for birds, blossoms, butterflies and more. Participants may wish to bring a water bottle, sunscreen, a hat and binoculars. The Prairie Hike takes place at Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 4 to 6 p.m., the Metro Parks is taking one of its fun and exciting community art projects on the road. All ages can stop by to create your own quick and fun addition to the project, guided by our interpretive artist. No previous creative experience necessary. The fully assembled art piece will be unveiled later this fall. For information, call 330-865-8065. The art program is being held at the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Amphitheater & Pavilion, 2085 Front Street.

- From 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Kayak Summit Lake at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier Street. Learn what historical treasures helped build this community. Led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited. Cost: $15/person. Advance registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., paddle a portion of Nimisila Reservoir with a certified instructor and a naturalist to learn paddle strokes, safety and see wildlife around the water. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. We suggest bringing water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, and wearing clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited. Cost: $15/person. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS ONLINE 7/18: summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program takes place at Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park/Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road.

July 27

- Portage Lakes Rowing Association is offering a Learn-to-Row session on from 9 a.m. to noon July 27 and from 8 to 11 a.m. July 28 at Craftsmen Park, 4450 Rex Lake Road. The session is designed for inexperienced rowers to get introduced to the sport. Learn about the technique, calls and equipment involved with rowing. The class is split into two segments with the first being on land, and the second being on the water. Experienced rowers from both the masters and competitive teams help run the course and will be out on the water with you. The learn-to-row session leads into the novice program and eventually into either the competitive or masters programs. It is mandatory that all novices first participate in one learn to row session. The learn-to-row fee is $50. Wear comfortable exercise clothes and bring a water bottle. Registration is required. Email LearnToRowPLRA@gmail.com to register or with questions.

July 29

- The Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Challenge Golf is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the public is invited to attend an invitational golf tournament to help raise funds to support this innovative program. The Akron General Invitational will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Portage Country Club (240 N. Portage Path, Akron). The cost is $400, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and dinner. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit give.ccf.org/challengegolf, call 330-344-6888 or emailagfoundation@ccf.org.

Aug. 1

- Tickets are now available for the Gay Community Endowment Fund’s 2019 annual celebration. Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro will serve as the honorary chair of this event, which celebrates the fund’s impact in the community and recognizes its most recent grant recipients. The theme of this year’s annual meeting is “exhALE: Advancing Lived Equality,” and proceeds will support the GCEF Scholarship Fund, which awards academic scholarships to LGBTQ+ and allied students in Greater Akron. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre with performances by the North Coast Men’s Chorus Coastliners. Tickets can be purchased at www.akroncf.org/GCEFAnnualMeeting.

Aug. 2

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park located at 2491 Canfield Road. Bluegrass Mountaineers will perform for the evening. The concert is free. No shirt, no shoes, no entry. No animals except guide dogs and no alcoholic beverages. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739, in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.

Aug. 3

- A free fishing derby will be held for kids 15 and under at 912 Portage Lakes Drive, ODNR District 3 office. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the derby runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate, food and drinks are provided for free and prizes will be given. For more information, contact Bille Choate 330-608-7147.

- Try stand-up paddleboarding from 9 to 11 a.m. at Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park/Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road. A certified instructor and a naturalist will guide participants. No experience needed. The minimum age is 13 and those ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of paddleboard, paddle and personal flotation device. Cost is $15 per person and advance registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Aug. 4

- The City of Green will host a free concert, “The Jazz Workshop,” at 4 p.m. at Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chair to enjoy the various menu items from food trucks, including A Movable Feast, Cheezylicious Food Truck, D & M Grille, A Twist of Leona, and Ahimsa Grille. Seating is also available in the amphitheater. Kids activities are provided by Harmony Springs Christian Church and KinderCare Learning Center. Entertainment is held rain or shine. In the event of storms or severe weather, performances may be cancelled.

Aug. 8

- From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions will go on a summer nature walk to learn about butterflies. Come dressed for the weather as most of the program will be outside. Please make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Advance registration is required. For more information,330-865-8065.

Aug. 9

- From 3 to 4 p.m., Poison in the Garden will be held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton Street. Hike with a naturalist to explore the power of poison in nature and gardens, and itss surprising uses for good. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. Mr. Breeze, a tribute to southern rock, will perform. The concert is free but guests must wear a shirt and shoes. No animals except guide dogs and no alcoholic beverages are permitted. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.