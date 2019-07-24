July 26

- 91.3 The Summit presents the Nashville band repeat repeat will share the stage with The Vindys at 7 p.m. Repeat repeat will fill the air with glistening harmonies filled with candy-coated hooks. The Vindys bring a blend of pop, jazz and rock with some vintage pop theatre. The concert will take place on Cleveland Avenue Northwest in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel on the new Kempthorn stage.

July 27

At 2 p.m., tweens can try the Not-So-Rigid Building Challenge will be held at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Tweens will be divided into teams, use some crazy and — this time flexible —vbuilding materials to see which team can build the tallest tower. Open to all Tweens entering grade 4 through 8. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 31

- Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents SPIN, POP, BOOM! at 6:30 p.m. Guests from Mad Science of Northeast Ohio will present a special 45-minute science program featuring some amazing experiments kids are sure to love. There is no registration and the program is free. It is open for children up to grade 6. For more information call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Aug. 2

- The Pinkertones will perform at 7 p.m. on the new Kempthorn Stage. The band is a Weezer tribute band with lots of energy. The performance is free and will be held at Cleveland Avenue NW in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel.

- The Tudor House, 655 Latham Lane, New Franklin, is hosting movie night on the lawn and 7 p.m. The water themed Additional events include Movie Night on the Lawn. The water-themed movie night will be a double feature showing Finding Nemo and Jaws on a giant, inflatable big screen on the lawn. The plan is for the movie screen to also be visible from the lake for those who want to watch from their boats. For questions contact Christine Lippincott at 330-882-4324 or clippincott@newfranklin.org.

Aug. 10

- The Stark Library Summer Reading challenge will wrap up with a finale celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum with an ice cream truck, visit from the bookmobile, outside activities and a green screen for some galactic fun for star readers who read all 40 days. Participants who read an extra 10 days will win a bonus prize.

Aug. 16

- A Stark Parks Youth Fishing Derby for children ages 4 to 15, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. and this year, adults have the opportunity to take advantage of fishing derbies, open to all ages, at Sippo Lake Park, 5300 Tyner Street NW. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and a $5 cash entry fee is required. Participants 16 years and older must show a valid Ohio fishing license at registration. Children under 16 must always be accompanied by an adult. Food and bait will be available for purchase at the marina. Cash prizes will be available, and the winners must be present at 10 p.m. to collect them.