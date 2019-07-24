SPRINGFIELD TWP. During the July meeting, township trustees approved resolutions for the Summit County Fiscal Officer to certify the total current tax valuations of a renewal and replacement for two fire levies.

The resolutions were approved to get the how much would be raised numbers of the two existing 3.2 mill and 1.8 mill levies.

In other business, trustees:

- Approved to pay $1,686.91 to Rush Truck Center for engine maintenance and repairs to fire tanker truck.

- Heard from Fire Chief Vic Wincik who reported the department had 264 calls for the month of June with 214 being EMS calls and 49 fire related.

- Approved the 2020 Alternative Tax Budget.

- Heard from Police Chief Dave Hoover who reported there were 1,316 calls for June. He said the Volunteer Auxiliary Springfield Police (VASP) provided 187.25 hours of volunteer time in the month of June. He thanked them for their help at Rock the Docks of 119.75 hours throughout the festival weekend.

- Approved the resignation of police Officer Jordan McLean.

- Heard from Township Administrator Warren Price who reported that the Road Department has been working on ditches and roads this summer. He said they helped to prepare for the Rock the Docks festival and have been working on the Springfield Trail.

- Discussed a large amount of nuisance abatements. Zoning Administrator Pat Ryan reported the department had 43 new complaints, cleared 51 complaints, did 67 permit construction inspections and issued 24 permits. A nuisance abatement for the property at 407 Celia was dismissed as the owner had cleaned up the trash and debris. Also, an abatement for 2877 Linwood Road was continued until the Aug. 8 meeting due to new ownership.

- Approved work orders to demolish the structure and all accessory structures at 946 Onondago Trail in the amount of $7,200 and 1029 Oneida Trail in the amount of $6,700.

- Approved a motion to pay Terra Firma Landscaping $3,055 for abatement of vegetation and trash and debris.

- Approved a list of 16 properties for total costs of the abatements to be placed on the tax duplicates as a lien on the land.

- Heard from resident Tracy McConnell, who had been to a previous meeting, asking about signage near Spring Hill School. The school district put the signs up and the township plans to leave them alone. She also said gun powder bombs are going off in her neighborhood. The board advised her to talk with Hoover regarding the issue.

- Heard from resident Dianne Pander regarding the property at 946 Onondago. She said there has been a lot more debris brought onto the property and a lot more activity. Ryan said as soon as they get someone to do an asbestos assessment, they will be able to remove the structure.

- Heard from Gerard Michael who thanked everyone involved with helping with the Rock the Docks festival including the police, fire, Price, road and parks departments and the trustees for allowing the use of the property. He said it could never be what it is without the help and cooperation of everyone.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Aug. 8 at the Town hall, 2459 Canfield Road.