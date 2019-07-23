NEW FRANKLIN Students in many school districts have less than a month of summer vacation remaining as classes resume for many in mid to late August.

During the July 16 meeting, the Board heard from Superintendent James Robinson about the upcoming school year.

He said an open house is planned at Nolley Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

The first day for students in grades 1-12 is Aug. 20 with kindergarten students starting Aug. 21.

In preparation for the school year, the Board approved Hershey’s Ice Cream to be the ice cream supplier for the 2019-20 school year. It also approved the certification of drivers of school transportation and their routes.

Robinson said districts struggle to find bus drivers and Manchester is lucky to have some real professionals.

The Board also approved a program from the Ohio Department of Education Office of Integrated Student Supports administering the school breakfast program for the middle school.

In other business July 16, the Board:

- Approved to move the bond issue to the November ballot. The approximately $34 million bond issue would help fund building and athletic facility construction and upgrades.

- Approved a service agreement between the district and PSI Affiliates Inc/PSI Associates for speech and language pathologist services for the 2019-20 school year. Robinson said the district has a full-time person at Nolley Elementary School for this. The new service agreement will serve the middle school and high school.

- Accepted a $1,000 donation from Doug & Rhonda Abrams family to the Choral Program in Honor of Nancy Romans; a $4,000 anonymous donation to Mrs. Stephen’s Nolley Children’s Fund; a $100 anonymous donation to softball; a $500 donation from Manchester Baseball Diamond Club to Rick Shaw Baseball Scholarship; a $5,000 donation from The Kaderly Foundation to Richard J. Kaderly Memorial Scholarship; a $4,900 donation from The Kaderly Foundation to Nolley Leader in Me Program 2019-20; and a $5,000 donation from The Kaderly Foundation to MMS LEAD Program 2019-20.

- Held the first reading of 11 policy updates. Robinson said many of them relate to technology and they haven’t been updated in a while.

The next Manchester Schools board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Administration Building, 6075 Manchester Road.