COVENTRY TWP. The rainy month of June and several flood events have put the Coventry Township Road Department behind on some of its work.

During the July 11 regular meeting, trustees heard an update from Trustee Bob Saffian, who reported in place of Road Superintendent Lael Stouffer. Saffian said the Road Department has been working to replace culverts and prepare roads that are scheduled to be resurfaced this year.

The township plans to resurface 10 miles of road this summer.

Saffian said some of the culverts are in worse shape than they imagined and the Road Department may have to request additional funding from trustees to complete the work. He said the department is committed to getting the work done and doing it correctly.

Once culverts are replaced and the roads are leveled, the resurfacing can begin.

Roads being resurfaced this year are Baywood Road, Bevan Street, Big Valley Drive, Caldwell Drive, Cox Road, Culbertson Drive, Dean Drive, Ethan Allen Road, Fairview Drive, Farr Drive, Fowler Drive, Garson Drive, Greenbay Drive, Greer Road, Highspire Road, Hilltop Drive, Hyfield Avenue, Jolson Avenue, Kevin Drive, Lake Vista Road, Lecona Drive, Lenty Road, Littledale Drive, Locust Hill, Mansfield Avenue, Maryland Drive, Melv Drive, Nola Avenue, Powell Avenue, Prior Road, N Prior Road, S Proehl Avenue, Rood Drive, Rowena Road, Surfside Court, Surfside Drive, Woodcrest Avenue and Woodsfield Drive.

In other business July 11, trustees:

- Approved the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of the Akron-Summit County Energy Special Improvement District.

- Approved to accept and execute the 2019-20 Training and Equipment Grant administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, for $2,765 as determined by the fire chief.

- Approved to reclassify part-time Fiscal Office Assistant Heidi Wolf to full-time Fiscal Officer Assistant, effective Aug. 14. Fiscal Officer Lori Seeman said Wolf has done a fabulous job and the township wanted to have someone help out in the office in other areas.

- Heard from Zoning Inspector Bill Meyerhoff, who said there is an opening on the Zoning Commission if anyone is interested they should contact his office. Also, he said during the second quarter the Zoning Department issued 26 permits.

- Heard from several residents concerned about a bike shed which has been converted into a residence where someone is living on Willowedge Drive. Trustees and Meyerhoff are expected to look into the matter. Concerns were also raised about junk cars on the street and how it makes it difficult to drive down the road when they are parked on the side of the road. The residents said some of them have been there for years and have expired plates.

- Heard from Saffian about the improvements being done at Ingleside Park. He said the construction will begin in about two weeks. He said he has been floating around to the different parks during the day to see how they are being utilized and seeing if there are any problems.

- Heard from Trustee Richard Kutuchief about recycling. He said there is controversy surrounding the subject and the township is hoping to better educate residents on what to recycle soon. He also said some residents are having a hard time getting the recycle picked up and the trustees are working on that issue.

- Heard from Trustee Edward Diebold about the North Reservoir project and how compromise has been made with some of the property owners. He said the project has come a long way since the beginning as some of the lakefront properties were looking to lose almost all of their lakefront land. Now some of that land will remain and residents will be able to have access to that land.

- Announced the Coventry Schools’ Foundation annual corn roast will be 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Dusty’s Landing, 4728 Dustys Road.

The next Coventry Township Trustees Meeting is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Town Hall.