SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Police Department is seeking any information regarding any further illicit activities of a man arrested last month.

Leroy A. Dinger, 34, of Canton, was arrested on June 26 on charges of gross sexual imposition involving a 12 year old girl and pandering obscenity involving a minor. While Springfield Police continued to investigate after his arrest, it was discovered that the Dinger had multiple social media accounts and that he often posed as a teenage girl in order to solicit children for nude photos. Dinger was also known to frequent the Springfield Roller Rink in Lakemore.

Investigators are now looking for other potential victims who may have come into contact with or been solicited by him.

Dinger has also been linked with accessing or downloading numerous images and videos of child pornography. The FBI is assisting in this investigation and federal charges.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Det. Jason Moore at 330-784-1609