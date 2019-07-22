LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on July 15, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education approved increasing student lunches in all school buildings in the district by 15 cents.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin said that the increase is based on the rise in costs. He also said that almost all of the districts in the county have had an increase for the next school year.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Accepted the resignation of director of special services Gary Kandel, effective July 31, 2019. Kandel has accepted a new position with the North Canton City School district.

- Approved a one-year supplemental contract for the 2019-2020 school for several coaches for the dance team, JV girls tennis, freshman cheerleading coach, grade eight cheerleading coach, middle school cross country, JV boys golf and JV, freshman, and seventh grad volleyball coaches.

- Went into executive session to discuss employment matters with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Lake Middle/High School at 709 Market Ave. SW, use door #1.