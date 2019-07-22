JACKSON TWP. More than 225 runners came out on July 12 to be an incredible champion during the Run4Kids Superhero 5K run. It was the fifth year for the fundraising event.

The family-oriented Superhero 5K is jointly sponsored by Tiqvah Hands of Hope and Belden Village Kiwanis to raise funds to serve area youths in need. The race is part of the Ohio Challenge Series.

Runners of all ages were encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume and meet and take photos with a special guest, the dark knight, Batman.

“People seem to really love the superhero theme,” said race director Pam Lung. “The runners came out again this year to support kids through the help of Belden Village Kiwanis and Tiqvah Hands of Hope. The event has grown every year and this year we have 15 percent more runners than last year.”

All runners received a dry-fit shirt, a Subway gift certificate and photos on the website OhioChallengeSeries.net. Awards were given for first male and female finishers, first three finishers in each age group and first team.

Lung said the fundraising goal this year was $10,000 raised through race fees and donations.

“In past years, we’ve raised around $5,000 each year but we have more runners this year and more sponsors and more corporate teams. I think we continue to grow because of the family fun activities we offer including dressing up, photos with Batman, the bounce house, face painting and other activities,” Lung said.

The event also had more volunteers helping out with registration and water stations among other activities. More than 45 people from the community came out to volunteer this year.

Belden Village Kiwanis serves the Jackson, Plain and North Canton communities sponsoring Jackson, GlenOak and Fairless high school's Key Clubs and projects making an impact with kids in both the local and global community. For additional information, go to www.beldenvillagekiwanis.org.

Dedicated to serving children and families for nearly ten years, Tiqvah Hands of Hope provides services including family style meals, homework help; educational activities; enrichment opportunities (including dance, art, science, coding and more); physical education; character development mentoring based upon Biblical principles and a clothing boutique for Canton students and their families. For additional information, go to www.tiqvah.org.

For additional information, contact Pam Lung of Tiqvah at 330.313.6697 or pamelajlung@gmail.com.