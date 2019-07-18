Brew at the Zoo

Brew at the Zoo is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 20 at the Akron Zoo. The evening will feature a record-breaking 20 different breweries and wineries, along with four food trucks and live entertainment. Tickets include eight tastings and a souvenir glass. Special VIP tickets are available, which include early admission at 6 p.m., appetizers, reserved seating, four additional tastings and a full-sized beer or wine ticket. Tickets are $27 for Akron Zoo members and $33 for non-members. Designated driver tickets are available for $16 for Akron Zoo members and $22 for non-members. A limited number of VIP tickets are $50 and $40 for designated drivers. To purchase tickets, visit akronzoo.org. All guests must be 21 years or older, including designated drivers. Children and infants will not be admitted. For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call 330-375-2550. The zoo is located at 500 Edgewood Avenue.

All Stars at the Alley

United Disability Services (UDS) will host its inaugural All-Stars at the Alley bowling fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. July 20 at Spins Bowl located at 2911 E. Waterloo Road. All-Stars at the Alley is the organization’s signature event to promote the inclusion of individuals with disabilities in our community through recreational and competitive sports. The event will feature a fun evening of bowling with a ’70s twist. Everyone is invited to participate in support of inclusive sports for people of all ages and abilities. There will be wacky bowling, trivia and hula hoop contests, and plenty of prizes. The registration fee is $60 per person and includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, food, soft drinks, and game tokens. There will be four bowlers per team. Individuals and smaller groups will be combined. All proceeds benefit the UDS All-Star Training Club where children and adults of all abilities throughout Summit County and the surrounding area can play together competitively. To register, contact Leah Ochsenhirt at 330-762-9755, ext. 233, or by email at lochsenhirt@udsakron.org. For more information visitwww.UDSAllStars.org.