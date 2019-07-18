Warrior Dash

Come out to play July 20 at Clay’s Park Resort, 5428 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence, as The Warrior Dash returns to Clay’s Park. Participants earn their Warrior helmet by tackling a fierce three to four-mile course and 12 extreme obstacles. After conquering the Battleground, Warriors celebrate with turkey legs, beer steins and live music at a post-race party that's in a league of its own! Get all the details at https://warriordash.com/location/2019-warrior-dash-ohio/.

Guided garden tours

Members of The Herb Society present free guided tours of 12 award-winning gardens that complement the Hoover homestead from 1 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Hoover Historical Center, 1875 E. Maple St., inside Hoover Park in North Canton. Rain date, July 27.

Beatles tribute

Hard Day’s Night, a Beatles tribute, will perform at 7:30 p.m., July 20 at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. The cosutmes, the look and The music of The Beatles will be on display. Hard Day's Night has been entertaining Beatles fans across the country. Hailing from the rock 'n roll city of Cleveland, Hard Day's Night is rated among the top national Beatles tribute groups performing today. The band focuses on performing songs exactly as the Beatles themselves did. To purchase tickets by phone call 800-838-3006.

Balloon Classic Music Fest & Fireworks

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic Music Fest & Fireworks will take place July 26- 28 at Kent State University at Stark/Stark State College. There will be dozens of food and beverage vendors, musical entertainment, mobile tours, and children’s activities at the Balloon Classic & Fireworks. Colorful hot air balloons will fly the friendly skies of Stark County. You will not want to miss hot air balloon pilots inflate and lite their burners to today's hits at the Friday night GLOW. Then on Saturday evening, be sure to stick around for the fantastic fireworks show. Event dates are subject to change. Visit ProFootballHOFEF.com for updates.