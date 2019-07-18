LAKEMORE

A man found two prescription pills in his nine-year-old daughter's possession on July 2. The daughter said her mother told her to take one pill nightly. The pills are believed to be non-prescription narcotics. An investigation pending.

NEW FRANKLIN

A woman was intoxicated and arguing with her husband on July 7 when she reportedly she pushed him and kicked him. She acknowledged that she may have done this. The husband did not want to pursue charges.

A man reported that his grandson destroyed items in the house on July 9. The man showed police a small wooden table outside of the grandson’s bedroom window. It had been thrown out and destroyed. The grandson had left the house before police arrived. They caught up with him later and he said he owned the table and had destroyed it a month ago. He denied destroying anything else.

During a traffic stop on July 9, an officer found the driver was under suspension. The vehicle was inventoried to be towed and the officer found a bottle of liquor on the floorboard of the back seat. The driver, a 34-year-old woman, stated she opened the alcohol and took one drink earlier in the day. She was placed under arrest for the open container and driving under suspension. The vehicle was towed. She was issued a summons and released.

A woman called police at 10 p.m. July 10 because she believed her husband was drunk and driving. She said he’d sounded intoxicated on the phone. Her four-year-old son was in the vehicle. Officers made the traffic stop and noticed the driver, the husband, smelled of alcohol. He failed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for OVI and endangering children. He refused a breath test and was released to his mother with a court summons and citation. The son was released to his mother.

UNIONTOWN

A man was yelling on Edison Street on June 27 and when police arrived, he said he was at his father’s home and trying to get the father to come to the door. The man was upset because of a death in the family and wanted to know more. The father did not want the man on the property or calling him. The man also had a warrant out of Summit County but was outside of the pickup radius.

A 74-year-old man had eaten at a Edison Street Northwest location and left without paying the bill on June 28. The man said it was an accident. He said he would call and pay it.

A mother said that she wanted police to check on her two kids on June 28. They were staying with their father for the weekend. Both children were fine and this was confirmed by a neighbor and by speaking with the kids. The father said the mother does this every time it is his weekend.

Police were sent to a home on Fairchild Circle Northwest for a domestic violence report on June 28. After an investigation, a 26-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence against his father. He was booked into Stark County.

A cargo trailer had been parked on a Edison Street Northwest business’ lot and had not been attended. Searching the license plate revealed that it had expired in June, but the owner is incarcerated and was a vendor of the business. It is a civil matter.

A woman reported June 30 that a 30-year-old man who had been her handyman had taken some of her valuables including jewelry, a purse, cash, and groceries.

A manager of a Cleveland Avenue Northwest business was reportedly very irate and threw paperwork and files on July 2. An employee tried to verbally calm him down but he would not so she called police. The owner was also called and he was told to leave the premises and not return until the owner talked with him about it. He left willingly.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia July 3 after a check on a suspicious vehicle. He was issued a summons and released on the scene.

A woman reported July 6 that her neighbor stole her two antique lamps from the Holocaust time period.

A man and woman were arguing over child custody in the street on Church Avenue Northwest on July 10. The woman, a 34-year-old female, was told to leave and not return.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

Two young men were seen breaking into a shed and then fled on foot. On May 17, blood evidence from the case came back with a match for a 21-year-old man. A warrant was issued for his arrest in June and he was arrested during an investigation for a suspicious person on Crestline Drive on July 4. He was taken to Summit County Jail.

A 59-year-old man was driving while suspended on July 7. Police asked to search his bag and he gave consent. They found a smoking pipe. In his pants pocket, they found meth. He was issued a citation and summons for driving under suspension, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Summit County Jail.

Police received a report of a driver all over the roadway on July 7 and they stopped the vehicle. Four children were in the vehicle, aged 2 to 12 years old. Police smelled alcohol and the driver said she was scared to take field sobriety tests. She said she didn’t want to go to jail. Finally, she agreed to do the tests. Afterward, she was arrested for OVI and was taken to the police department where she blew a .251. She was charged with four counts of child endangering as well. She was released to a sober adult and her kids were released to her boyfriend.

A woman told police July 8 someone used her identity to make a check and cash it at a grocery stroe. She thinks there will be other checks cashed. The person used her driver’s license number and name to make the check. She reported it to her bank.

Someone stole Cornerstone Church’s picnic table. It was noticed missing on July 2.

Between midnight and 1 a.m. July 8, a dark Dodge minivan pulled up to three coin/cash machines at a Mayfair Road car wash. They used gloves and a screwdriver to break into the machines, but they never gained access and there was no damage.

A woman, 93, was cooking in the kitchen when it caught fire on July 9. The woman’s 67-year-old daughter was sleeping when she heard her grandchildren yelling to get out of the house. The 93-year-old was known to be a smoker and only smoked in the kitchen. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A call came in about shots fired at Springfield Lake on July 9. Police arrived and found a man unconscious and bleeding. The Fire Department responded but the man was pronounced deceased shortly after. The sister of the man said that the man had texted his ex-girlfriend a picture of a gun and said he was going to kill himself. The ex, who is the mother to two of his four children, forwarded the messages to the man’s mother. The sister was then contacted and she drove to the lake to stop him. She tried to convince him not to do it, but he did. The man had been drinking and had a history of mental illness. He had just been released for other attempts and was on a new medication.

Someone reported a person passed out behind the wheel on Gilchrist Road on July 9. When officers arrived, the 36-year-old man was still passed out in the driver’s seat with the motor running and the car in gear. He was woken up and checked by Springfield Fire. He had been driving with a suspended license. The car was towed and two syringes were found during inventory. The man was issued a traffic ticket for the suspended license and a summons for possessing drug abuse instruments.

A 31-year-old man ran a stop sign while driving and was pulled over on July 9. Police smelled marijuana and the man handed it over. He was arrested, issued a summons for marijuana, and released.

HARTVILLE

A woman reported identity theft because someone opened up Dominion gas card in her name in Cleveland without her permission. The unpaid balance is $500.

A woman parked her Ford Focus on Wyandotte Trail on July 30. When she went to leave, she found that an unknown vehicle struck the rear bumper. Then the person fled the scene.

Around 4 p.m. July 5, a Kia was at a red light when a Dodge smashed into the back of the Kia and fled the scene. About 10 minutes later, the Dodge hit another car at another red light. The owner of the second car, a man in his 30s, told the Dodge driver to pull over at the Wendy’s. The Dodge driver kept going. The man followed the vehicle and saw the driving become erratic. That’s when Uniontown dispatch told him to stop for his safety. The man and his passenger then went to the station and provided the police with photographic evidence of the Dodge and the driver. His car had a dashcam. The license plate came back to a woman who said she had gotten a call from Ohio State Patrol that her son had been arrested while driving her car for OVI. The son was being admitted to the hospital for suicidal statements.

A suspicious driver was in a parking lot on July 10. The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested for having control of a vehicle while intoxicated and was also charged with open container. His mother and sister picked him up from the station.

Police responded to the scene of a two car accident on July 11. One driver had slurred speech and had trouble moving his car over to the side of the road. The driver, a man, said he could not remember where he was coming from. The man had a handicap placard and said that he had multiple handicaps. He said he did not take narcotics or painkillers or heroin. He had tiny pupils and could not pass field sobriety tests. He was arrested for OVI.

There was a vehicle rollover during a crash and a person had been ejected and possibly missing on July 12. Hartville K9 provided assistance to check the wooded area. No one was found. The driver had reported the possible person had been heavily intoxicated.