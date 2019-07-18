Owner Tom Locke owns 30 McDonald's franchises in the state, along with nine more in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Ohio's largest McDonald's franchise operation calls Stark County home.

Tomtreyco, currently based in Lake Township, has the lead in Ohio with 30 of the restaurants in the state's northeastern corner, along with eight in Pennsylvania and one in Weirton, W.Va.

Tom Locke, owner operator with Tomtreyco, didn't start out with the intention of becoming the largest McDonald's franchisee in Ohio. When he bought his first location in 2000, he figured one day he might have 10 restaurants.

Now the goal is to double the company's current holdings over the next 10 years.

"We actually want to be the largest franchisee with McDonald's. Whether we get there or not, who knows, but it's a good goal," Locke said.

The "we" part of the business includes Locke's son, Trey, and stepson, Santiago Gil. After spending eight years in social work, Trey decided to join the company two years ago. He's now involved in a next generation training program for McDonald's franchise owners. Santiago recently started working with McDonald's corporate offices in development of technology tied to kiosks and mobile ordering systems.

The "we" also includes 2,000 employees spread between the Uniontown area headquarters and the restaurants.

Stores have full-time employees in the management teams, but most workers are part time and many are in high school or college. Locke said the restaurants also employ retirees looking for something to keep them active, mothers who work while children are in school and folks who work multiple jobs.

Locke's stores participate in a McDonald's program called Archways to Opportunities. An employee working 15 hours each week can receive a $2,500 scholarship. Tomtreyco recently saw 37 employees receive scholarships, while another 37 are working to complete the process to receive awards, Locke said.

Employees can apply more than once for the scholarships, potentially receiving one each school year. Locke said two of his company's employees were helped by the program, completed college and now work for Tomtreyco in front office positions.

Locke said he hopes to increase the amount of scholarship funds received by Tomtreyco employees to more than $200,000 next year.

"We are passionate about growth. It means more opportunities for everyone," he said.

Working in the restaurants "is a great first job," Locke said. Employees learn basics such as showing up on time and working with customers.

"The people piece is the fun part of the job," Locke said.

Before purchasing his first McDonald's franchise, Locke co-owned a business in Miami that supplied cut flowers to grocery stores and retailers in Florida. When the business was sold, Locke said, he checked out McDonald's because it "always seemed like a good business."

He considered different areas in the country before buying a restaurant that Gaetano Cecchini operated in Canal Fulton. He gradually expanded buying locations in Akron, then in the Canton area. Tomtreyco now has nine restaurants scattered through Summit County, four in Wayne County, and four more in the Youngstown area.

Locke said he didn't expect his business to get this big, but once he had 10 restaurants, he wondered about having 20 and then 30. The largest franchise owner has about 70 locations, Locke said and would like to eclipse that.

"I'm lucky to have great people," Locke said of the employees who have helped him expand. Many are people who stayed with his company after he acquired the restaurants where they worked.

Locke anticipates that his sons will take over the restaurants in 10 to 12 years.

"I like what I do," he said. "I have no urgency to retire."

