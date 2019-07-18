GREEN After an executive session during the June meeting, the Portage Lakes Career Center's Board of Education approved a new position of assistant superintendent for Lisa Tripney, effective from July 1 to June 30, 2021. Also, during the executive session, an administrative and exempt salary schedule were approved.

Other approved employment contracts included, high school one-year limited contracts for Courtney Bennett, teacher; Thomas Green and Marcie Jacobs, part-time teachers; Abbigail Wise, intervention specialist and as a part-time teacher.

Adult Education contracts were approved for Margaret (Peggi) Johnson, practical nursing coordinator, $75,000 per year, 207 days, 100 percent benefits, effective July 1 to June 30, 2020; Mary Ann Morena, practical nursing instructor, $54,500 per year, 200 days, 100 percent benefits, effective July 1 to June 30, 2020; and Kimberly Robinson, adult education program manager, $54,298, 240 days, 100 percent benefits, effective July 1 through June 30, 2020.

Other business:

- PLCC Superintendent Kim Redmond updated the board on summer happenings in and around the career center. She said enrollment is strong for the 2019-20 school year with full-time enrollment increasing by 45 students and overall enrollment increasing by 74 students. The Aviation program will be returning to the career center for the new school year. Redmond said PLCC’s relationship with MAPS remains strong and all programs will continue to benefit from the partnership.

- Renovations are taking place this summer at PLCC including the reception area getting a makeover to further enhance the safety and security of staff and students; an innovation classroom is being created in the former programming and software development lab; and the culinary arts program will be opening and operating a restaurant within next year in the soon-to-be renovated existing culinary classroom.

- The Board approved a purchased services contract with Vasco Asphalt Company, in the amount of $73,362, for milling/asphalt overlay.

- The four district middle schools, Coventry, Green, Manchester and Springfield, have chosen to partner with the career center to introduce their students to career technical education pathways. Bridget Comes, as the career pathways specialist, will be instrumental in making this new programming successful.

- The board approved resignations from Teachers Scott Arnold and Laura Miller Hannah and Classroom Aide Byron Ellington. Also, approved were job descriptions for the new assistant superintendent and revised descriptions for assistant treasurer and Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

There will not be a regular board meeting in the month of July.