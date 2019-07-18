Reality star Kim Kardashian weighs in.

The case of Kevin Keith, a Canton native serving life in prison for a 1994 triple murder in Bucyrus, will be featured on an upcoming episode of HLN's "Death Row Stories."

The program is set to air at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Keith was convicted in 1995 for the slayings of three people in what police called a revenge killing over drugs.

The victims were Marichell Chatman, 24; her 4-year-old daughter, Marchae; and Chatman's aunt, Linda Chatman. Three others, including two children, survived their wounds.

One of those survivors, Quanita Reeves, then 7, identified the masked shooter as "My daddy's friend, Bruce." But a second survivor, Richard Warren, identified Keith as the shooter during his trial.

Keith, 55, who has served 25 years in prison, has steadfastly maintained his innocence.

The case attracted national attention, with President Bill Clinton making mention of it during his visit to Bucyrus that spring to tout the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which featured funds to hire 100,000 additional police officers.

In 2010, 13 days before Keith was scheduled to be executed, then-Gov. Ted Strickland commuted his sentence to life in prison amid his concerns about the evidence and how the trial was conducted. During the trial, prosecutors presented a partial front license plate imprint from a snowbank in the complex where the killing took place, which matched a car Keith borrowed that day.

However, no physical evidence was found linking Keith to the shootings.

Former Ohio Attorney Generals Lee Fisher and Jim Petro also have expressed support for Keith receiving a new trial.

Keith's attorneys have made numerous appeals to the federal courts for a new trial, spurred in part by newspaper reports that former Bureau of Criminal Identification analyst Michelle Yezzo had a problematic personnel record and may have conducted flawed investigations in a number of other cases.

So far, none of Keith's requests for a new trial have been successful.

On Tuesday, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West issued an Instagram post in support of Keith:

"Kevin Keith was convicted of a triple homicide back in 1994 in Ohio and was sentenced to death. I heard about Kevin Keith’s case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him! He was on death row & came within days of execution before the governor of Ohio commuted his sentence to life w/o parole."

West, who is studying law and is an advocate for prison reform, also noted that she has visited with Keith via a video chat.

A documentary about Keith's case is set to be released some time this year.

