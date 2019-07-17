July 19

- Get your keen eye and beanbag throwing arm in shape and sign up now to compete in a double elimination Corn Hole Tournament being staged by the Lake Township Rotary in downtown Hartville from 5 to 9 p.m. during the Downtown Hartville Block Party. The Block Party will have many fun family friendly activities, shopping specials, entertainment, food and more. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. The event takes place on Prospect street in downtown Hartville, in front of the park pavilion. Cost to pre-register is $40 per two-member team. The day of the event registration is $50 per two-member team and will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. that day. Food and beverages will be available to all contestants during the event, provided by event sponsors. To register https://signup.com/go/rhLBvYH found on the Lake Township Rotary Club Facebook page, or call 330-877-2915. Paper registration to enter the tournament will also be taken through 4:30 p.m. immediately prior to the start of the event. For more information contact Annette or Kennie at 330-877-2915.

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. Rudy and the Professionals will perform for the evening, vocal, dance, pop and rock. The concert is free. No animals are allowed except guide dogs, no alcoholic beverages and attendees must have on shoes and a shirt. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.

- Off The Vine: An Evening Pairing of Food and Wine will be hed from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens. Starting the evening with a glass of sparkling wine, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy samples of more than 60 varieties of wine at stations throughout the historic gardens, complemented by tapas-style offerings. Music by Celestial Strings, The Stingers, Tuesday Musical, and Zach Friedhof will enhance the evening. The Manor House is open for self-guided tours, and the evening offers a chance to view "FUSED: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal. A retail wine pop-up shop will be open during OFF THE VINE, so that guests may purchase bottles of their favorite samples to take home. Tickets for this 21 and over event are $65 per person, and reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased at stanhywet.org.

- Calling all kids! Search for snakes around the lake and learn cool facts about these misunderstood critters. Bring curiosity and a sense of adventure. Snakes for Kids will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier Street. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 7 to 9 p.m., enjoy the wide-ranging music of The Cover Band at this free concert, presented by the City of Akron. The concert is held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St. For more, call 330-375- 2311 or visit akronohio.gov.

July 20

- Pegasus Farm Country Store and Gardens is hosting a Blueberry Festival for all ages. Guests will experience that the Pegasus Farm Country Store and Gardens is more than just a store and garden. Run and cared for by adults with disabilities, this is a place of opportunity and growth to learn work skills as well as life skills. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Visitors will enjoy fresh blueberry sundaes and cobbler, music, games, animals and food trucks. Visit our Facebook page or website for more information. The store is at 7656 Edison St. NE in Hartville.

- Green Valley United Methodist Church, 620 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green, is hosting a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A presale will be held on July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a $5 entry fee. All proceeds from the sale will go to missions. For more information, contact the church at 330-896-4357 or at greenvalleyumc.com.

- From 9 to 11 a.m., try stand-up paddleboarding, the fastest growing water sport and from noon to 3 p.m., join a certified instructor and naturalist to learn moving on the board, advanced paddle strokes and rescue techniques of paddleboarding. No experience necessary. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of paddleboard, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited. Cost: $15/person. Registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. The class takes place at Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park / Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road.

- From 1 to 2:30 p.m., hike with a naturalist as we celebrate nature's noodle - snakes. Explore ancient serpents to modern snakes here in Summit County, learning where they live and how they work as their signature limbless selves. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program takes place at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road.

- From 9 to 11 p.m., join in to begin National Moth Week, a global celebration of moths and biodiversity. Join a naturalist for an up-close look at the beautiful colors, shapes and patterns of these amazing creatures. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight and camera. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program will be held at Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road.

July 22

- A fun summer kids’ event called “Roar VBS: Life is wild, God is good” will be hosted July 22-26 by Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Ave. The program is from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Registration is open for all children ages 3 through 5th grade. At Roar VBS, kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild. Participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures; collect Bible Memory Buddies to remember God’s love and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos to take home and play with all summer long. To register, call Jerry Mohn, 330-699-4478 or mohng@att.net.

July 24

- The Akron Sail and Power Squadron (ASPS) is teaching an on-the-water kayak and paddle board seminar. The seminar is open to the public and attendees will learn how to safely and skillfully operate kayaks and paddle boards. The seminar is intended for those about to join the sport and those considering purchasing paddling equipment. ASPS kayaks and paddle boards will be used for this seminar, but those who have their own equipment may bring them. Attendees will learn how to safely navigate on the water. You’ll learn about the different types of paddle craft and the safety equipment you should have on board. Then practice what your learned on the water. Bring a towel, a change of dry clothes, sunscreen, a hat or visor and a bottle of water. The cost is $35 and includes handout materials. The class is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Craftsmen Park, Portage Lakes, 4450 Rex Lake Road. To register, go to http://akronpowersquadron.com/wp/education/paddle-smart/ or contact Robert Ball at 330-322-7975 or Robert@henrybball.com for more information.

July 25

- The Green Drug Task Force along with Cover 2 Resources is hosting a free concert featuring up-and-coming Country Artist Shane Runion to celebrate the community’s first responders united to save lives. The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd.

- The Akron Pops Orchestra, a full string orchestra comprised of approximately 55 talented musicians, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Community Vineyard Church, 2545 State Road. The orchestra performs a wide variety of musical genres including light classical, show tunes, waltzes, marches and more. All Pops members are volunteer musicians that are dedicated to providing enjoyment to the community by sharing the gift of music. For more information, check out the church website at www.communityvineyard.org.

July 26

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park located at 2491 Canfield Road. Phil-N-The Blanks (pop, oldies, Motown) will perform vocal, dance, pop and rock. The concert is free. No animals are allowed except guide dogs, no alcoholic beverages and attendees must have on shoes and a shirt. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.

- From 9 to 11 a.m., join a naturalist for a walk through the prairie to look and listen for birds, blossoms, butterflies and more. Participants may wish to bring a water bottle, sunscreen, a hat and binoculars. The Prairie Hike takes place at Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 4 to 6 p.m., the Metro Parks is taking one of its fun and exciting community art projects on the road. All ages can stop by to create your own quick and fun addition to the project, guided by our interpretive artist. No previous creative experience necessary. The fully assembled art piece will be unveiled later this fall. For information, call 330-865-8065. The art program is being held at the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Amphitheater & Pavilion, 2085 Front Street.

- From 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Kayak Summit Lake at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier Street. Learn what historical treasures helped build this community. Led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited. Cost: $15/person. Advance registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., paddle a portion of Nimisila Reservoir with a certified instructor and a naturalist to learn paddle strokes, safety and see wildlife around the water. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. We suggest bringing water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, and wearing clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited. Cost: $15/person. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS ONLINE 7/18: summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program takes place at Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park/Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road.

July 27

- Portage Lakes Rowing Association is offering a Learn-to-Row session on from 9 a.m. to noon July 27 and from 8 to 11 a.m. July 28 at Craftsmen Park, 4450 Rex Lake Road. The session is designed for inexperienced rowers to get introduced to the sport. Learn about the technique, calls and equipment involved with rowing. The class is split into two segments with the first being on land, and the second being on the water. Experienced rowers from both the masters and competitive teams help run the course and will be out on the water with you. The learn-to-row session leads into the novice program and eventually into either the competitive or masters programs. It is mandatory that all novices first participate in one learn to row session. The learn-to-row fee is $50. Wear comfortable exercise clothes and bring a water bottle. Registration is required. Email LearnToRowPLRA@gmail.com to register or with questions.

July 29

- The Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Challenge Golf is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the public is invited to attend an invitational golf tournament to help raise funds to support this innovative program. The Akron General Invitational will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Portage Country Club (240 N. Portage Path, Akron). The cost is $400, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and dinner. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit give.ccf.org/challengegolf, call 330-344-6888 or emailagfoundation@ccf.org.

Aug. 1

- Tickets are now available for the Gay Community Endowment Fund’s 2019 annual celebration. Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro will serve as the honorary chair of this event, which celebrates the fund’s impact in the community and recognizes its most recent grant recipients. The theme of this year’s annual meeting is “exhALE: Advancing Lived Equality,” and proceeds will support the GCEF Scholarship Fund, which awards academic scholarships to LGBTQ+ and allied students in Greater Akron. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre with performances by the North Coast Men’s Chorus Coastliners. Tickets can be purchased at www.akroncf.org/GCEFAnnualMeeting.

Aug. 2

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park located at 2491 Canfield Road. Bluegrass Mountaineers will perform for the evening. The concert is free. No shirt, no shoes, no entry. No animals except guide dogs and no alcoholic beverages. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739, in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.

Aug. 3

- A free fishing derby will be held for kids 15 and under at 912 Portage Lakes Drive, ODNR District 3 office. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the derby runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate, food and drinks are provided for free and prizes will be given. For more information contact Bille Choate 330-608-7147.