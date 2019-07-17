July 19

- Enjoy an evening with New Wave Nation who sets the bar on what a live concert should be – a total experience. Creating the look and feel of an 80s arena-style rock concert, while performing the greatest anthems of that time, this band brings us the very best of what music has to offer. The free concert takes place at 7 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue Northwest in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel on the new Kempthorn stage.

July 20

At 11 a.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing. The program will observe this historic anniversary with film footage of the moon landing, along with lunar-themed crafts and activities. Then, stay and watch the movie Apollo 13 at 12:30 p.m. Free popcorn. No registration is required, and the program is free. The program is for families and children up to and including grade 6. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 23

- The Massillon Museum’s next Brown Bag Lunch will be held from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Artist and author Walter Tyler will present “Let’s build a barn together! A conversation about the art of barn raising and bookmaking.” The program complements the Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County exhibition in the Museum’s Aultman Health Foundation Gallery. Tyler is related to the Rohr family of Jackson Township. A glass plate negative of the 1880s Rohr barn raising on Wales Road is a prized artifact in the Massillon Museum’s collection. Brown Bag Lunch is in Gessner Hall at the museum, 121 Lincoln Way. The program is free and no reservations are needed. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- At 10:30 a.m., families with children up to those entering grade 6 are invited to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., to meet children’s author/illustrator Walter Tyler and hear him read his book The New Barn. The writing of the book was inspired by a photo of Tyler’s family raising a barn in rural Ohio in the summer of 1888. No registration is required, and the program is free. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 24

- Between 2 and 3:30 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is hosting Space Day Open House. Guest presenters from The Wilderness Center will help children learn more about the solar system through fun experiments.

July 25

At 6 p.m., Living with Prediabetes will be presented by Mechelle Metzgar, RN, at Aultman West Door 3, 2051 Wales Ave. NW. One out of three Americans have prediabetes. Prediabetes can lead to diabetes. See how lifestyle changes can prevent or delay serious health problems. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

- At 6 p.m., the ABCs of Medicare will be presented by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan, at North Canton Medical Center at Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

July 26

- 91.3 The Summit presents the Nashville band repeat repeat will share the stage with The Vindys at 7 p.m. Repeat repeat will fill the air with glistening harmonies filled with candy-coated hooks. The Vindys bring a blend of pop, jazz and rock with some vintage pop theatre. The concert will take place on Cleveland Avenue Northwest in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel on the new Kempthorn stage.

July 27

At 2 p.m., tweens can try the Not-So-Rigid Building Challenge will be held at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Tweens will be divided into teams, use some crazy and — this time flexible —vbuilding materials to see which team can build the tallest tower. Open to all Tweens entering grade 4 through 8. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 31

- Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents SPIN, POP, BOOM! at 6:30 p.m. Guests from Mad Science of Northeast Ohio will present a special 45-minute science program featuring some amazing experiments kids are sure to love. There is no registration and the program is free. It is open for children up to grade 6. For more information call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.