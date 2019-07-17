TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



Newcomerstown council addresses concerns about village streets and alleys, including some repaving and making an alley behind Medi-Wise Pharmacy.



In a reptile "Ripley’s Believe It Or Not," a four-foot alligator was spotted in the Tuscarawas River near the State Route 258 bridge, with Phyllis Conlon providing a picture. Newcomerstown Police Chief Tim Miller said the alligator would be removed with the assistance of the Tuscarawas County Wildlife Officer.



The Newcomerstown Church of the Nazarene was to present recording artists Stevie J. and Life Saving Decision in a concert.



Stocker Concrete, Gnadenhutten, displayed a 35-foot tall "Fourth of July Eagle" for the Gnadenhutten Fireworks Festival. Queen Haley Bates was joined by first runner-up Katie Cookson and contestants Allison Martinelli and Mary Jean Rexroad.



C.R. "Dick" and Ruth Lower, 507 Wood Ave., Newcomerstown, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.



Deaths: Carol Joyce Gardner, 75, Newcomerstown; Dorothy M. Schupp, 83, Newcomerstown; Joe E. Porter, 47, Port Washington; Dr. Henry W. Schrickel, 70, New Philadelphia; William L. Ridgley, 81, Newcomerstown.



Fiscal officer Faye Welsch and tax administrator April Fechuch, long-time employees for Port Washington, announced they would be leaving at the end of the year.



Taylor Buss of Newcomerstown High School received a scholarship from Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 532. Taking part in the ceremony were John Buss II, Tresa Buss, Virgil Quillin, Marvin Garretson, Denny Ross, John Joyner, Paul Morrison, Leonard Cameron, Dave Casteel and James Everhart.



Newcomerstown High School and Newcomerstown Middle School announced the end of the year school honors.



Rotarian Duane Smith presented the Rotarian of the Year honor to Rotary President Greg Bowman.



The Newcomerstown Cyclones, sponsored by Dan Lahmers of State Farm Insurance, won two games during the annual Cy Young Festival. Team members include Shawn Lower, Travis Garrett, John Armstrong, Craig Hickman, Chris Gibson, Brian Little, Willie Weaver, John McMullen, Jeff Simons and Ben Gibson.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Newcomerstown’s Fourth of July parade and fireworks display is coordinated by Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad, Inc. Audrey Hanni, former coordinator for several years, was presented with a Distinguished Community Service Award.



Oriental Chapter 106 Order of Eastern Star, Newcomerstown, celebrated its 100th anniversary at the Masonic Temple.



The 52nd annual West Lafayette Homecoming will be held July 14-17.



Mr. and Mrs. Dennis (Patty) Clark, Newcomerstown, celebrated a 25th anniversary June 15.



Deaths: Rev. Jerry P. "Joe" Hanshaw, 56; Nelson E. Hykes, 83; Annetta Dingess, 62.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



The Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad, Inc., sponsored a local visit of the Grant LifeFlight helicopter, in operation of 1982 and based at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.



At a public hearing of Newcomerstown Village Council, the 1990 budget showed a deficit of $173,000. Total appropriations were $2,636,430.



Ohio State University golfer Doug Davis, West Lafayette, took second place in the Ohio Amateur golf tournament.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Baseball greats Rocky Colavito, Gus Bell and Joe Sewell were in Newcomerstown for induction into the Ohio Baseball Hall of Fame. Ceremonies were held during a community festival with Rhonda Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Brown, West Lafayette, serving as queen.



The second Times-Reporter Charities All-Star Football Game was set for July 27 at Dover’s Crater Stadium. Representing Newcomerstown are graduates Gary Scarbrough, Kevin Hannahs, Scott Holdsworth and Richard Varner, with Kathy Hunt as a cheerleader.



Port Washington hosted its Firemen’s Festival featuring amusement rides and entertainment on July 17-21.



Riverside Manor Nursing and Care Center, Newcomerstown, marked its first anniversary on July 8.



Mrs. Richard Robinson, Newcomerstown, was elected to the Tuscarawas County Board for the American Cancer Society.



Deaths: Grant E. Welsch, 71; Jerry Benedum, son of Patricia Visintainer Benedum, former resident of Newcomerstown, drowned after rescuing two children in Lake Erie.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Anita Loos, described by former Newcomerstown resident and world-famous writer Henry C. Wolfe as "a daughter of Newcomerstown," is honored by celebrities in New York City.



R.D. Fletcher is installed as president of the Newcomerstown Rotary Club by outgoing president Vic Park.



Married: Janet Terveen and Gordon Lee Moore.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Newcomerstown Jaycees are near a goal of $7,000 for a park project with $6,237 raised to date.



The Exchange Club received its charter with Harry Zimmerman as president.



Robert Cramlet was named president of the Rotary Club.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



The Foreman’s Club plans a recreational club meeting.



Married: Miss Roberta Shurtz and Donald Black; Marjorie Booth and Gerald Vetterl; Norma Addy and Paul VanVoorhies; Ruth Burdette and Clyde Lower.



Deaths: Mrs. Andrew Covic; Anna Durben, 82; Mrs. Drusilla Casteel, 38; Willis Walters, 36.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Dr. Bennett, former resident, takes over the practice of his brother, Dr. C.A. Bennett of Strasburg.



Some 250 people attend the Mason and Eastern Star picnic.



Newcomerstown officials said the bonded debt is down to a new low.



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



The new Elks Lodge will initiate 14 members.



George Tufford retires from service with the Pennsylvania Railroad and was presented a gift by foreman Supt. Jesse Dayton.



E.G. Clifton of Williams County accepted a position to teach history at Newcomerstown High School.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Mrs. E. Noderhausen dies 10 days after the death of her husband.



Beatrice Nicholson entertained members of the Class of 1918.



K of P Lodge confers third degree rank upon a class of seven.



Arthur Zimmer is building a new house on College Street.



ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS AGO - 1909



Efforts are being made to have stores close at 5;30 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.



Supt. Foster and two sons are spending the summer in Colorado.