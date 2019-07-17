LAKEMORE During the July 1 meeting, Lakemore Village Council members approved two resolutions to amend a previous resolution to authorize the Summit County Fiscal Officer to certify to the village council the amount of two renewal levies, with an additional 0.5-mill increase to one renewal.

A 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for the Lakemore Fire Department was approved for certification. Also, approved was how much the 4.5-mill renewal levy with an increase of 0.5-mill would yield.

High waters

Mayor Rick Justice said with the amount of rain in the area, Springfield Lake had risen 10 to 21 inches above normal levels. With the rise in lake level, the storm water cannot get into the lake.

“It got bad but not any more than any other community,” said Justice.

The lake had dangerous water signs posted due to e-coli. Currently, the water is approximately five inches above normal and going down and the water is safe. Justice said the lake does need some dredging and the village is working along with Springfield township to eventually get the work done.

In other business:

- Approved a resolution to increase the salary of Fiscal Officer Tracy Fast by 10 percent to $26.68 an hour, equaling $55,484 a year. Council members said Fast is always helping in some way from helping with the egg hunt and Halloween party to cleaning at the Municipal Building.

- Approved a resolution accepting the 2020 alternative tax budget for the village.

- Justice said there have been some disruptions in the trash services lately. He said some of the problems have been a labor shortage and they are addressing that. ODOT regulations are giving them a problem as drivers can no longer be on the road more than 60 hours a week. Also, new truck break downs. If there are any problems for residents, contact Justice or Fast.

- Laura Cochran said the Fire Department is sponsoring a community day at 11 a.m. July 27 to commemorate its 80 years. Hot dogs, chips, drinks activities for kids. Bays will be open kids will have a chance to look at the equipment.

- Also, July 27, will be the Springfield Cares backpack giveaway.

- Council thanked new Councilman Jon Strittmatter for saving the community $600 to $1,000 by getting a fallen tree removed by Daytime Tree Service who volunteered their services.

- Congratulated Sophie Marcum of Springfield High School and Lexie Feaser of SUPER Learning Center for receiving Port Summit Rotary scholarships of $500 each. Also, congratulated Leah Zook from Springfield High School for receiving the Lion’s Club $500 scholarship.

- Council thanked the Ohio Eliminators and the local Lowes store for their building benches and dugouts at Waterworks Park.

- Congratulated the Ohio Longhorns baseball team for winning the 16 and under Top Gun Classic being played at many colleges across Ohio and defeating teams from Canada, New York and Pennsylvania.

- The cardboard and recycling at Lakemore United Methodist Church have been relocated to the lower lot of the church. Cole asked that residents continue to recycle at the new location to support the food pantry.