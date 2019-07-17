LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on July 8, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved purchasing supplies for the Mogadore Avenue storm drainage project.

Trustees said they have received numerous correspondence about drainage issues throughout the township because of the rains during the past several weeks including numerous correspondence and calls about drainage issues on Mogadore Avenue.

The purchase includes pipe, catch basins, gravel and other supplies at a cost of up to $7,000.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of July 8 in the amount of $900,901. The trustees said that $780,000 was distributed to the three fire stations in the township.

- Approved the purchase of gutters and downspouts for the Uniontown Police Department from Waglers Seamless Spouting in the amount of $779.

- Authorized rescheduling the July 22 regular meeting to 6:30 p.m. July 29.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. July 29 at Township Hall