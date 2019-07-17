Make plans now for White Night — Dinner Under the Stars, a special outdoor dinner event on Aug. 3. Take part in an elegantly white wonderland on Whitewoman Street in front of the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, beginning at 6:15 p.m. Serving as the museum’s rendition of the Met Gala, extravagance and exaggeration are encouraged. Creativity and elegance are the staple for this event sponsored by the Friends of the Museum. An all-white dress code is vital to the atmosphere and participants are asked to bring their own culinary creations as well as table decorations and service. The museum will provide tables, chairs, sparklers and a radiant atmosphere. Wine may be purchased by the bottle and Wooly Pig Farm Brewery beer will be available for purchase by the glass.



At 6:15 tables may be set. At 7 p.m., the fete formally begins with a toast to the museum and to the splendid White Night. A unified lighting of sparklers ends the gala, bidding each other good night. Creativity is encouraged with prizes awarded to the most elegant and the most creative tables.



Tickets for the event are $12 per person and $10 for Friends members. Diners are encouraged to pre-purchase their wine and beer to ensure the right pairing for their menus. Patrons may purchase tickets and preorder wine and beer at the museum, through its website or by phone. Tickets must be purchased by Jul 26. (Please note that the JHM’s liquor license does not permit participants to bring their own alcohol.)



White Night is a fundraising event for the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum. For more information, go to the museum’s website: www.jhmuseum.org.