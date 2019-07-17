Two 90-minute shows set for July 26 and 27.

AKRON The Improvaneers, an all-Down syndrome improvisation troupe, will perform a 90-minute show at Weathervane Playhouse on July 26 and 27.

Rob Snow, a Canton native and co-founder of Stand Up For Downs, created the Improvaneers with the hope that the skills obtained through improvisation - self-confidence, quick-thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, listening, eye contact, voice projection - would lead to better work and social opportunities for those with Down syndrome.

Stand Up For Downs was founded in 2013 by Snow and his wife, Ellen, who were inspired by their son Henry, who was born with Down syndrome.

Tickets are $20 for the 7:30 p.m. July 26 preview show, which include general admission and cake following the performance.

Tickets are $30 for the 7 p.m. main show on July 27, and include general admission, complimentary appetizers before the show and a complimentary dessert bar

after the show. There will be a cash bar before and after each show serving wine, beer, soft drinks and water.

Doors open one hour prior to each show.

All tickets may be purchased at www.standupfordowns.org. All proceeds will go to Stand Up For Downs so that the organization can continue the Improvaneer program and offer it locally and nationally.







