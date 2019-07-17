COVENTRY TWP. Former chairperson for The Financial Planning and Supervision Commission overseeing Coventry Local Schools, Kim Richard, recently was listening in on a meeting via a cell phone.

During the June 28 meeting, several members of the commission asked why Richard was listening to the meeting and why they weren’t informed. Once the commission learned the cell phone at the meeting was connected to Richard, it voted to terminate the call.

Carolyn Cypret, associate director for media relations office of communications and outreach for the Ohio Department of Education, responded to a request for comment from Richard and current chairperson David Michel.

“Kim Richard is the assistant director for financial analysis and oversight, for the Office of Field Relations, at the Department of Education, so it is part of her role to be aware of the details of these meetings,” Cypret said. “Ms. Richard was unable to attend the meeting that day, so she elected to listen by phone. When the commission voted to disconnect the call, the request was promptly honored. Discussion among members and staff will continue on this topic in order to ensure that everyone involved in the process is aware of and in agreement with procedural steps going forward.”

In late 2017, a labor complaint was filed against the commission by the Coventry Education Association for not taking action on a step increase teachers were set to receive.

During the Oct. 2017 meeting, commission member Sean Fremon requested to put a motion on the agenda for a vote of no confidence in at the time Chairperson Richard. Commission member Holy Miller seconded the motion, but the motion didn’t pass. Several members of the commission said they were having a hard time trusting Richard.

Richard was replaced as chairperson in mid-October 2017. No one would comment on whether she resigned or was asked to step down.