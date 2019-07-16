I have dedicated columns to malware for years.



It has really thrived and evolved into something that can cause trouble for your computer.



Seventeen years ago, when I started this column, I would talk about malware and viruses because they were a real problem that affected many people. Today, nothing has changed. Malware and viruses still are as common as they were 17 years ago despite most people having anti-malware/anti-virus software on their computers.



Seventeen years ago, many people didn’t have anti-virus software, so it made sense there were many infections. But today, with more people understanding the need for antivirus, why are there still so many infections?



I believe the reason is there are more outlets in which to get infected.



Ten years ago, most people would surf the web and use email. Now people surf the web, use email, access cloud storage, and use social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter. People learned years ago not to open attachments from unknown email addresses. But nowadays, with pictures, videos, statuses and tweets, there are many more things to keep an eye out for.



To protect yourself, you must first make sure that you have some tools installed on your computer to protect you. Make sure to have an anti-virus such as AVG or Microsoft’s Security Essential, which are both free. But as important as having anti-virus, you need to be smart. You need to be extremely careful when clicking on links shared by people in social media, even if they are from someone you know. If it seems "fishy," don’t click it. If you are not sure, contact your friend to see if they actually posted it.



Be especially careful with shortened links. Since you’re not sure where they lead, check with the sender to see if they’re legitimate.



If you use a laptop and rely on public Wi-Fi networks, use extreme caution when surfing the web. Don’t enter any kind of financial information on any of these kinds of networks. Only enter sensitive information on your own home network when you know that your computer hasn’t been compromised.



You must use common sense and be smart about what you do with your computer. If you do this along with having some sort of anti-virus/anti-malware, then you can help to keep your computer from getting infected.