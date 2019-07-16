Ann will appear at the Young at Heart Festival in Westerville on July 18th at Villa Milano with a presentation at 11:00 a.m., then meet guests afterward. Information at www.DispatchShows.com/Young-At-Heart.

As far back as third grade, Ann Fisher knew she wanted to be a print journalist.

“When I was growing up, radio was kind of not cool; it was TV, but I didn’t care about television either,” she said. “I wanted to be a newspaper reporter. Back in the olden days, nobody thought that newspapers would ever be endangered. Every city had a couple. That’s just what I wanted to do and that was my big dream.”

More than 50 years later, Fisher is doing the “not cool” thing. She’s one of the most recognizable voices in Columbus radio thanks to her show, “All Sides with Ann Fisher.”

And despite not being a newspaper reporter anymore, Fisher, 61, thinks her third-grade self would be happy with the career she’s had.

“I think third-grade Ann would get it if she had all the facts,” she said with a laugh. “She’d feel really proud that I did pursue my dream and I achieved it. I did good.”

Pursuing her journalism degree at Michigan State University only reaffirmed Fisher’s desire to write for newspapers.

In one class, she had an “old radio guy” as a professor who she said didn’t like her because she was so obviously uninterested.

“I didn’t even want to be in the class,” she said. “I didn’t want to do any broadcast work.”

But by the end of the class, that professor was telling her she should get into radio. She still wasn’t buying it.

“In the end he said, ‘You might actually be good at this,’” she said. “I said, ‘Well, I’m never going to do it, so it doesn’t matter.’”

For the first 30 years of her career, that sentiment seemed true.

Fisher started her career working for the Grand Rapids Press writing “everything but sports” before moving to the Toledo Blade for a nine-year stint covering state government. In 1998, she joined The Columbus Dispatch and worked a wide variety of jobs including coverage of Appalachia, writing editorials, editing and working as a columnist.

But in September of 2009, she realized she was ready for a change. After some shuffling at the paper, she heard that Fred Andrle, who she saw as “sort of a legend,” was leaving his radio show and that WOSU was looking for someone to replace him.

She talked to a friend who told her she could get hired, and she took her shot at changing careers. Looking back on it 10 years later, Fisher said she wasn’t sure of the change even as she was going for it.

“I didn’t want to (move), but I was glad to have the opportunity,” she said. “It was a financial risk, and I still haven’t recouped it, but for all I know I’d be making less if I had stayed.”

The transition to radio was not an easy one, and Fisher said it took her months to feel comfortable.

“The culture change and the technology was so foreign to me,” she said. “I think I was in a zombie mode for about six months, just not having the same daily deadline but also having more of a deadline than ever before called live radio.”

In her 50s after a well established career, Fisher wasn’t just getting used to a new workplace and new colleagues, she was changing fields entirely.

“I didn’t just change companies; I changed technologies – that was a huge thing,” she said. “That was exhausting. But I’m glad I did it. I made the change, I took a huge pay cut and it was a big culture change for me, but I never regretted it. I think when you go into journalism, one of the enticements is learning something new all the time. I’ve got that in spades.”

Now, Fisher is as confident as ever that she made the right choice.

For others who are considering the idea of a career change in their 50s, Fisher said she would encourage others to pursue that growth.

“It was a risk,” she said. “But I don’t think it’s bad to take risks. If you’re calculated with them, they can make your life more interesting and give you different paths didn’t know you had.”

And for some, like Fisher, taking that risk can mean a new and unexpected challenge and passion.

“At a time when people are sitting on their haunches or falling back, I got the chance to step up,” she said.