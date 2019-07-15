JACKSON TWP. People traveling between North Canton and Jackson Township or those who need to travel to West Tuscarawas in Perry Township now have one roadway they can travel from Applegrove Street all the way to West Tuscarawas Avenue, via The Strip Avenue Extension, which officially opened for traffic on July 11.

The roadway starts out called Strip Avenue Extension at Applegrove. It changes to Strip Avenue after crossing Portage and eventually is called Dressler Road before becoming Woodlawn Avenue. In addition to making traveling across the county easier, township Fiscal Officer and Economic Developer Director Randy Gonzalez said the new roadway is also good for economic development.

“Extending Strip Avenue is smart for economic development in the area which is good for a number of reasons including helping to relieve the tax burden on our homeowners," he said. “It also reduces the traffic burden on Portage and Frank. People can now travel this one road from Applegrove to West Tuscarawas Avenue. We have trouble widening any more roads in the area without taking parts of residents’ lawns so this new road lessens the need to widen roads.”

Scott Fitzpatrick, of Fitzpatrick Properties which owns the land in the area around the new road, said there are 50 acres available in the area for development.

“We have been and are open to talking to any type company, manufacturing, retail, medical or office about developing in the area,” Fitzpatrick said. “This new road will be better for traffic in the area making it more attractive to future companies. About 15 acres is planned for an area called Creekside and will include a 400,000 square foot building.”

He said that the land is zoned industrial and can accommodate different types of companies. Fitzpatrick said his company is planning to also include walking trails in the area and are talking with Stark Parks.

Trustees hosted a ribbon cutting on July 11 which included representatives from the different groups involved with completing the project including Stark County Engineers; MS Consultants, which did the design work; Aqua Ohio Water, which put in the water line; Wenger Excavating, which was the contractor; Scott Fitzpatrick, who donated the right of way for the road; and Municipal Company, which was the project manager.